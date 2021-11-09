CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Performing Arts

Unity to present 'Tuna Christmas'

Brenham Banner-Press
 3 days ago

Unity Theatre presents a holiday treat full of quick changes, bouffant hair-do’s and...

www.brenhambanner.com

Related
ledger.news

Baker Street Players Present — Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol

“Marley was dead, to begin with…This must be distinctly understood, or nothing wonderful can come of the story I am going to relate.” And so the Christmas classic begins as Charles Dickens (portrayed by Jake Guidi) spins the tale of the world’s most famous miser, Ebenezer Scrooge. Charles Dickens’ immortal tale of redemption comes to life at Baker Street West with the Baker Street Players’ production of A Christmas Carol. Audiences will be immersed in the London of Ebenezer Scrooge (Conor O’Neill), Bob Cratchit (Joe Svec), and Tiny Tim (Jackson Warren) as the performance surrounds them with festive and authentic Victorian shops, including Wiggins' Toy Shoppe, Mrs. Hudson's Tea Shoppe, Adler's Emporium, and The Wolf & Bear Pub.
ENTERTAINMENT
newjerseyhills.com

Shakespeare Theatre to present 'A Child's Christmas in Wales' in return to Madison main stage

After almost two years of darkness, The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey (STNJ) will light up its Main Stage again for the holidays. The company’s long-awaited return to indoor, in-person performances will kick off with an all-new production of “A Child’s Christmas in Wales,” based on the classic story by Welsh poet Dylan Thomas and adapted for the stage by Jeremy Brooks and Adrian Mitchell.
WCIA

Unity Vocal Rush presents annual Fall Showcase

Unity Vocal Rush joins us with details on their annual Fall Showcase, which helps raise funds for their show choir, Unity Vocal Rush. Audiences enjoy our high energy performances to selections they love to hear. They also enjoy the many raffle baskets they can enter to win. We help people...
TOLONO, IL
State
Texas State
seehafernews.com

Plymouth Arts Center Singers Present: “Colors of Christmas” Concert

The Plymouth Arts Center Singers, under the direction of Barbara Zirwes-Nysse, will be presenting their annual Christmas Concert, “The Colors of Christmas.”. Two performances will be presented at the Plymouth Arts Center on Saturday, December 4th at 7:30 PM and Sunday, December 5th at 2:30 PM. “Colors of Christmas” will...
MUSIC
insitebrazosvalley.com

A Merry Tuna Christmas: Brenham’s Unity Theatre performs the festive two-man comedy, “A Tuna Christmas”

Welcome to the fictional town of Tuna, the self-proclaimed third-smallest town in Texas. Christmas is coming right up, and so is Tuna’s annual Christmas Yard Display Contest. But, between the strange and mysterious “Christmas Phantom” disrupting the competition and vandalizing people’s yards and Tuna’s resident director Joe Bob Lipsey’s struggle to put on the play, “A Christmas Carol,” the holidays are shaping up to be not so jolly.
goshen.edu

King’s Singers present Christmas performance at Goshen College on Dec. 14

Performing Arts Series: Christmas with the King’s Singers: Finding Harmony. Date and Time: Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, 7:30 p.m. Location: Goshen College Music Center’s Sauder Concert Hall. Tickets: $50, $45 or $35 available online at goshen.edu/tickets or at the Box Office (boxoffice@goshen.edu, 574.535.7566). British a cappella ensemble the King’s Singers...
mcpherson.edu

McPherson College Theatre Presents “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever”

McPherson College Theatre will welcome all USD418 elementary schools to campus when it presents “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever,” Nov. 15-18 in Brown Auditorium. However, the public will have an opportunity to enjoy this unique production on November 11, 12, and 13 at 7:30 p.m. in Mingenback Theatre. When it’s...
MCPHERSON, KS
Person
Ed Howard
thecitymenus.com

Press Release: UWG Theatre Company presents: Celebrate a “Pride and Prejudice” Christmas!

The University of West Georgia Theatre Company is happy to celebrate the holiday season with Lauren Gunderson and Margot Melcon’s play Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley. This light-hearted story is an unofficial sequel to Jane Austen’s beloved literary classic, Pride and Prejudice. The play follows up on the tight knit Bennet sisters, their loving husbands, and their new lives while exploring untold stories which are, in true Jane Austen fashion, filled with witty quips, sisterly love, and unexpected romance. With its inspiring praise for the achievements and individuality of women, Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley is the perfect play for the UWG Theatre Company’s “Celebrate Women” season.
Monroe Local News

On Stage Presents Original Holiday Play — “The Christmas Window”

MONROE, Ga. – On Stage, Monroe’s community theater, presents an original tale, “The Christmas Window,” that searches for the true meaning of the holiday by creating the perfect Christmas department store window. The family-friendly play, which features classic Yuletide carols and new spins on the stories of Scrooge, Mrs. Claus and the Mouse King, was written by Johnny Griffin, a social studies and Georgia History teacher at George Walton Academy. “Christmas is my favorite holiday, and the idea of a fun show that the entire family could attend together was my motivation,” says Griffin, who plays two roles, including “Elvis caroler.” “Each character of ‘The Christmas Window’ is a member of a department store; they each contribute to the search for the true meaning of Christmas,” he says. Tickets go on sale Nov. 19 for the general public and Nov. 12 for On Stage members. The play dates are Dec. 3, 4, 10, 11, 12, 14, 17, 18, 19. Tickets cost $20, except for the Dec. 14 half-price show, which cost $10. The tickets are available at Carmichael’s Drugs in Monroe (cash or check only) and at www.OnStageWalton.org (credit cards only for online sales). The play continues a family acting tradition at On Stage, with the father/daughter team of Russell Pope and Elizabeth Pope in their fifth holiday production for the theater. “Being in shows with her is one of the highlights of my life,” says Pope, one of On Stage’s most popular actors. Another familiar face in the play is Paula Gerhardt, a member of the On Stage board of directors and the drama teacher at George Walton Academy. “In this show, I get to share the stage with fellow teacher Johnny Griffin and two of my students, Elizabeth Pope and Jack Boyer. It is really special.” The play is directed by On Stage Creative Director Marc Hammes and sponsored by JL Designs. Gabrielle Wagner is musical director and Julianne Merritt is her assistant. All show patrons will be required to wear a face mask during the entire performance so that we may fill the playhouse to capacity. No exceptions. “We want our On Stage Family to enjoy the show and to be safe,” said Hammes.
MONROE, GA
mtaloy.edu

Mount Aloysius Theatre Presents Charlie Brown Christmas

Cresson, Pa.- To ring in the Christmas season, the Mount Aloysius College Theatre Department will be presenting Charlie Brown Christmas. Performances will be held in Alumni Hall at Mount Aloysius on November 11 and 12 at 6:30 p.m., and on November 13 at 10:00 a.m. In addition to the three...
CRESSON, PA
New Jersey Stage

BergenPAC Presents "Because It's Christmas" with Robert Bannon on December 12th

(ENGLEWOOD, NJ) -- Bergen Performing Arts Center (BergenPAC) presents "Because It's Christmas" - an evening with Robert Bannon to benefit their Performing Arts School choir on Friday, December 12, 2021 at 7:00pm. The Bergen County native is a Saturday Night Live Actor and Musical Theater performer who's been seen on stage in the classics "Rent," "We Will Rock You," "The Music Man," and more.
ENGLEWOOD, NJ
Augusta Free Press

American Shakespeare Center presents ‘A Christmas Carol’ beginning Dec. 10

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. A beloved holiday tradition returns to the stage Dec. 10-30, when American Shakespeare Center stages A Christmas Carol, live at the Blackfriars Playhouse in Staunton. Scrooge, Marley, Bob Cratchit, tiny Tim, the three Ghosts, and many more favorite characters from the Charles...
PERFORMING ARTS
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Unity's Victory Brinker releases new Christmas EP, going on tour

Fans who have missed Victory Brinker since the Sept. 14 finale of “America’s Got Talent” are in luck. Just in time for Christmas, the 9-year-old opera diva from Unity is releasing her first EP and going on tour to support it. “The Wonder of Christmas,” coming out Nov. 12 on...
UNITY TOWNSHIP, PA
New Jersey Stage

Centenary Stage Company presents "A Christmas Carol" adapted by Stephen Temperley

(HACKETTSTOWN, NJ) -- A Christmas Carol adapted by Stephen Temperley and based on the story by Charles Dickens returns to Centenary Stage Company’s Sitnik Theatre this season. Nineteenth-century London comes to life with this adaption made specifically for Centenary Stage Company. Performances will take place November 26 through December 12 in the Sitnik Theatre of the Lackland Performing Arts Center.
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ
abc27.com

American Music Theatre Presents Annual Christmas Show & Dancing with the Stars Tour

Located in Lancaster, the American Music Theatre is bringing their annual Christmas show to life! A spectacular celebration of the season the show is a must-see for families and theatre lovers. If dancing is more your speed, the Dancing with the Stars Tour is coming to the American Music Theatre next year. See all your favorite contestant and some mirror ball winners live on stage in a spectacular show that is not to be missed.
WVNews

West Virginia Public Theatre to present 'A Christmas Carol' in December

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia Public Theatre will present "A Christmas Carol" at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 16-18 and 2 p.m. Dec. 18-19 at the WVU College of Creative Arts theater, 1436 Evansdale Drive, Morgantown. Single tickets can be purchased online at Eventbrite or in person at the College...
Brenham Banner-Press

Brenham HS Fine Arts to present 'All Together Now!'

The Brenham High School Fine Arts Department will perform “All Together Now!,” a variety show featuring the Cub Company, Brenham Belles and Brenham High School Choir. The show is Monday at 7 p.m. and tickets are $10 at the door or online at cubcompany.booktix.com. From Broadway classics like “Guys and...
BRENHAM, TX
themusicuniverse.com

NBC announces ‘Kelly Clarkson Presents: When Christmas Comes Around’ holiday special

Show-stopping duets and star-studded lineup includes Brett Eldredge, Ariana Grande and others. Grammy and Emmy Award-winning global superstar Kelly Clarkson’s love for the holiday season is no secret. She celebrates it all year long with “Ambush Christmas” segments on her award-winning daytime talk show as studio viewers and guests are treated to off-season snow, music and epic giveaways.
phillyfunguide.com

Mendelssohn Piano Trio presents “Unity in Variety: Musical Path to Reconciliation”

Oct. 2nd at 7:30 p.m., Calvin & Janet High Center, High Foundation Recital Hall. Felix Mendelssohn considered unity in variety the essence of the beautiful. Through masterpieces by Brahms and Ravel, Mendelssohn Piano Trio explores this idea and its broader implications for reconciliation in our increasingly fractured society. Mendelssohn Piano Trio explores both meanings of the word “reconciliation:” restoration of peaceful and friendly relationships, as well as making things compatible with each other.

