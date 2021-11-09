CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Mississippi police: Father, sons charged in Sunday drive-by shooting

By Vicksburg Post Staff
 3 days ago
A man and his two sons face multiple charges after their arrest involving a drive-by shooting early Sunday morning on Athens Street near Alcorn Drive.

Deputy Vicksburg Police Chief Charlie Hill said Michael David Ross Sr. is charged with drive-by shooting and directing a youth to commit a felony. One son, Michael David Ross Jr., is charged with drive-by shooting, while his brother, Devon Jaelil Ross is charged with drive-by shooting and shooting into an unoccupied vehicle.

Municipal Judge Angela Carpenter set the bond for Michael David Ross Sr. at $140,000 at an initial appearance for the three men Monday afternoon. Bond for Michael David Ross Jr. was set at $100,000 and bond for Devon Ross was set at $140,000.

Hill said the shooting occurred about 12:26 a.m. in the 100 block of Athens Avenue near its intersection with Alcorn Drive in the Rolling Acres housing development.

Comments / 8

Johnny Parker
3d ago

That’s honestly why kid doesn’t respect their parents to this day because they interact in foolishness with them then aspect them to obey like they really deserve or earned the right.

Reply
10
peace keeper
3d ago

That was a stupid act of stupidity from the so called father and his sons. This action should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law to sat an example for the masses to see how bad parenting gets rewarded. Real talk 👄...

Reply
3
Mertie B. Gooden
2d ago

That man was not a father! A father don't lead his sons down a dark path. Media need to stop using that word loosely. They should had said an immature older relative. I am tired of Father's getting a bad name, no matter the color.

Reply
2
#Police#David Ross#Drive By Shooting
