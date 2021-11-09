CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

For the second time in weeks, driver trapped in flipped vehicle on Mississippi interstate rescued thanks to alert passerby

By Magnolia State Live
 4 days ago
For the second time in recent weeks, a person trapped inside a vehicle and stranded on the side of the interstate was rescued thanks to the alert eyes of passersby.

WLOX in Biloxi reports that a vehicle was found upside down in the woods along Interstate 10 in Harrison County early Tuesday morning by a passerby, who alerted authorities after finding the driver trapped inside.

The vehicle was discovered in the woods on I-10 near mile marker 28 around 4 a.m. Tuesday.

Emergency personnel from the Harrison County Fire Rescue and the Mississippi Highway Patrol reduced the man from the car and was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities said they were not sure how long the driver was trapped in the wreckage before he was rescued.

On Sept. 30, another vehicle was spotted by a passerby 30-feet below a bridge on I-10 in Biloxi. The driver was reportedly trapped for more than eight hours before the wreck was spotted and he was rescued.

MississippiHillbilly
3d ago

The article says the highway patrol "reduced" him. Be caeful driving in Mississippi, instead of being rescued, you might get REDUCED!This article had to be written by a democrat.

