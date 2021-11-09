CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Volkswagen CEO tells staff there are no plans to cut 30,000 jobs

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Qo1Zz_0crFizge00

HAMBURG, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) has no plans to cut 30,000 jobs, CEO Herbert Diess told staff in an internal video message, hoping to fix his damaged relationship with the carmaker's works council that deteriorated further in recent weeks.

Diess said he was in talks with labour representatives on how the company's Wolfsburg site, which the 63-year-old says lags in terms of efficiency and speed, could be transformed to better compete with new sector entrants such as Tesla (TSLA.O).

"But the primary focus is not on job reduction, it's about remaining competitive in the new world, with new capabilities," he said in the video seen by Reuters.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Cheddar News

Electric Truck Maker Rivian Value Surpasses Established Car Giants GM and Ford

Electric vehicle startup Rivian is disrupting the auto industry following its record-breaking public debut on Wednesday taking it to a higher market value than legacy automakers Ford and General Motors. Thomas Speidel, CEO at fast battery-charging firm ADS-Tech Energy, joined Cheddar to talk about what the IPO means for the broader development of electric vehicles in the U.S. He also talked about the pressure Ford faces after its gas-powered F-150 had been the best-selling vehicle in the U.S. for nearly 45 years.
ECONOMY
KTLA

California company Rivian rockets past GM to become 2nd most valuable car maker

Rivian Automotive, a company that has delivered about 150 electric pickup trucks mostly to employees, has surpassed General Motors to become the nation’s second most valuable automaker. The California company’s market valuation exceeded Ford’s in its first day a public company Wednesday. Its shares rose 10% at the opening bell Thursday pushing its valuation over […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Herbert Diess
AFP

Rivian benefits from markets' thirst for electric automakers

Rivian's smashing entry into Wall Street, where its value soared higher than that of the traditional Detroit automakers, is confirmation of investors' voracious appetite for any company making electric vehicles. The IPO was the largest in the United States since 2014, and even before its debut, Rivian had raised $11.9 billion in financing. In its first day of trading, shares in the company backed by Amazon and Ford leapt as high as 50 percent, taking Rivian's market capitalization to more than $100 billion, if stock options and other convertible shares are taken into account. That was above General Motors and Ford itself, even though those companies produce millions of cars each year whereas Rivian is expected to deliver only 1,000 by the end of 2021, and has yet to make a profit.
BUSINESS
The Motley Fool

2 Top Stocks to Mine the Riches of the EV Market

The nickel-rich battery market share will triple by 2030. Electric vehicle (EV) sales are expected to reach 7% of all new vehicles sold worldwide in 2021, exceeding five million units sold. Research and Markets estimates that by 2030 that number will ratchet up to 48%. The EV market, one of...
ELECTRIC VEHICLES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ceo#Works Council
upstatebusinessjournal.com

As GE announces major revamp, no job cuts planned at Greenville plant

General Electric, the storied mega-corporation that’s been a part of the American landscape since the late 19th century, has announced plans to break the company up into three parts: Aviation, health care and energy with a focus on aviation. According to Adam Tucker, director of communications with GE Gas &...
GREENVILLE, SC
The Independent

Rivian: Amazon and Ford-backed electric car company becomes second-most valuable automaker in US

Shares of Rivian Automotive soared as much as 53 per cent in its Nasdaq debut on Wednesday, giving the Amazon and Ford-backed electric vehicle maker a market valuation of more than $100bn after the world’s biggest initial public offering this year.Such a valuation makes it bigger than General Motors at $86bn, Ford at $80bn, and Lucid Group at $69bn. Only Tesla is valued higher, with a market capitalisation of an astounding approximately $1 trillion.Blowing past the offer price of $78 per share, Rivian’s stock opened at $106.75 per share.Including securities, restricted stock units, the company is worth approximately $106bn.Investors...
BUSINESS
investing.com

Volkswagen plans new site in Germany to counter Tesla's gigafactory

FRANKFURT (Reuters) -Volkswagen said on Tuesday it plans to build a new state-of-the-art car factory close to its headquarters in Wolfsburg, Germany, hoping to raise its game as the opening of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA )'s gigafactory near Berlin draws closer. The plant, which still requires approval by Volkswagen (DE: VOWG_p...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Volkswagen
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Tesla
Reuters

Volkswagen plans new factory near Wolfsburg to build Trinity model

FRANKFURT, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Volkswagen is planning to build a new state-of-the-art car factory close to its main site at its German headquarters in Wolfsburg, hoping to raise its game as the opening of Tesla’s gigafactory near Berlin draws closer. The plant, which still requires approval by Volkswagen’s supervisory...
BUSINESS
WNCY

Volkswagen plans farewell to legendary Santana model in China

BEIJING (Reuters) – Volkswagen plans to stop making Santana cars in China, bidding farewell after over three decades to its first Chinese-made model that became a symbol of the country’s rising middle class and helped fuel the German carmaker’s popularity. Volkswagen AG’s joint venture with SAIC Motor will end production...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Porsche AG benefits from being part of Volkswagen Group, CEO says

LUDWIGSBURG, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Porsche AG, part of the Volkswagen Group, profits from being part of Volkswagen, its CEO Oliver Blume said on Wednesday, following speculation that an IPO of the luxury unit could be on the cards. “We feel very comfortable in the Volkswagen Group, we can profit...
BUSINESS
investing.com

Factbox-Possible successors to Volkswagen CEO Diess

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Volkswagen (DE:VOWG_p)'s four-member mediation committee is planning to discuss soon the future of CEO Herbert Diess, who has once again clashed with powerful labour representatives, people familiar with the matter said last week. Jefferies (NYSE:JEF) analysts on Monday called Diess "the most forward-looking CEO" since Ferdinand Piech,...
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

Volkswagen Strategy Implementation Patchy, Labour Boss Tells Paper

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Volkswagen CEO Herbert Diess has developed the right strategy for Europe's largest carmaker but he must deliver results now in implementing it, labour boss Daniela Cavallo told a newspaper. "And we do notice that implementation in certain areas is not without friction across brands," she told Handelsblatt....
BUSINESS
Jalopnik

Volkswagen's CEO Gets A Dreaded Vote Of Confidence

Herbert Diess will continue as Volkswagen CEO for now, Honda’s profit wasn’t great, Toyota has released 2022 Tundra pricing, and Uber. All that and more in The Morning Shift for November 5, 2021. Volkswagen’s CEO Herbert Diess has, in recent days, been seen meeting with workers at the automaker who...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

223K+
Followers
238K+
Post
112M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy