CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Jennifer Aniston to Receive Sherry Lansing Leadership Award at Hollywood Reporter’s Women in Entertainment Gala

By THR staff
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09T5Qq_0crFisVZ00

Jennifer Aniston will receive the prestigious Sherry Lansing Leadership Award at The Hollywood Reporter’s annual Women in Entertainment breakfast gala, which will take place Dec. 8 in Los Angeles.

Steve Carell , Aniston’s co-star on The Morning Show, will present her with the award, which recognizes trailblazers and philanthropists in entertainment and media. Previous recipients have included Oprah Winfrey, Shonda Rhimes, Meryl Streep, Reese Witherspoon, Viola Davis, Barbra Streisand, Jodie Foster and Barbara Walters.

Aniston will be honored alongside some of Hollywood’s most influential women at the invite-only WIE gala, which is attended by 600 industry leaders and VIPs. The event coincides with the publication of THR’s annual Power 100 list of the top hundred women in film and television.

“Jennifer has excelled across television, film and production; she is a dynamic leader within the entertainment industry and beyond. In addition to her many career accomplishments, she has also shown her generosity with her philanthropic efforts,” said Nekesa Mumbi Moody, editorial director of The Hollywood Reporter. “This year, we are thrilled to honor such an amazing woman.”

The Lansing Award was named in honor of Sherry Lansing, the first woman ever to run a studio. A former president of 20th Century Fox and chairman/CEO of Paramount Pictures, Lansing also produced such classic films as Fatal Attraction. Since leaving Paramount in 2005, Lansing (who co-founded Stand Up to Cancer) has served as chairman of the Board of Regents of the University of California and as head of her own nonprofit, the Sherry Lansing Foundation.

“I have been Jennifer’s biggest fan since I first saw and fell in love with her on Friends ,” Lansing said. “Year after year, I have watched her become an enormous force in the industry. She brings her extraordinary talent and unique vitality to every project. Even more important, her tireless support of philanthropic causes such as Stand Up to Cancer, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and countless others inspires us all to give back.”

Aniston — an Emmy, Golden Globe and SAG Award winner — received the GLAAD Vanguard Award in 2007 for her outstanding support of the LGBTQ community. She has also contributed multiple hours and financial aid to such organizations as Americares, Doctors Without Borders, Feeding America, Project ALS, Best Friends Animal Society and the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network, among others.

A highlight of the breakfast will be the presence of some 30 high school juniors and seniors selected to take part in the celebrated Women in Entertainment Mentorship Program, a joint venture between THR and Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Los Angeles. The students will be presented with almost $1 million in university scholarships.

Now in its 13th year, the Mentorship Program pairs the best and brightest high school girls from disadvantaged communities in the Los Angeles area with top-level executives, lawyers and agents. Past mentors have included Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke, Imax Entertainment president Megan Colligan, Netflix head of global TV Bela Bajaria and Walt Disney Television Entertainment chairman Dana Walden.

Women in Entertainment is presented by Lifetime and sponsored by Cadillac, FIJI Water, SAG-AFTRA and eOne, in partnership with Chapman University and Loyola Marymount University.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hollywood Reporter

From Dinner With Ted Sarandos to Rubbing Elbows With Leonardo DiCaprio: Inside ‘Squid Game’ Stars’ Hollywood Takeover

“It’s unbelievable,” Squid Game creator Hwang Dong-hyuk said just before 8 p.m. on Monday night as he reached the end of the show’s first red carpet event in Hollywood. The writer-director was commenting on the reception he and his actors have received since arriving in Los Angeles days earlier but the adjective could easily apply to, well, everything. Squid Game debuted Sept. 17 on Netflix and it took only 17 days “and 111 million global fans” for the nine-episode series to become the streamer’s biggest series ever, and the first to surpass 100 million views, per Netflix. The South Korean series...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Events of the Week: ‘Tick, Tick… Boom!,’ ‘Squid Game’ and More

As Hollywood events return to full force in New York and Los Angeles amid the coronavirus pandemic, here’s a look at the week’s biggest premieres, parties and openings, including red carpets for Tick, Tick… Boom!, Squid Game, Cowboy Bebop and Belfast. LACMA Art + Film Gala  The star-studded annual affair, often affectionately referred to as the Met Gala of the West, returned to LACMA on Nov. 6 for this year’s milestone 10-anniversary event, raising funds for the museum while also honoring Steven Spielberg and artists Kehinde Wiley and Amy Sherald. Chaired by Leonardo DiCaprio and LACMA board member Eva Chow, the night,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Insecure’ Showrunner Prentice Penny Is Ready to Move On

Before Insecure launched in 2016, showrunner Prentice Penny likes to say that he was in the “outgoing call business.” Five years and as many seasons later, the longtime comedy writer with credits on Scrubs, Happy Endings and Brooklyn Nine-Nine finally finds himself firmly in the “incoming call” one. Now, with the Emmy-winning HBO comedy created by and starring Issa Rae set to end, the 48-year-old producer is focused on what he wants to say when that phone rings. Already, the South L.A. native who got his start on 2000’s Girlfriends has written and directed his first feature (Netflix’s Uncorked), explored his...
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Jennifer Garner Replaces Julia Roberts in Apple’s ‘The Last Thing He Told Me’

Julia Roberts has dropped out of Apple TV+’s limited series The Last Thing He Told Me. Jennifer Garner will take over the lead role in the drama based on Laura Dave’s novel. Roberts had to drop out of the series, which the streamer landed with a straight to series order in December 2020, due to scheduling conflicts. Garner (Yes Day, Alias) will also be an executive producer of the show, which comes from Reese Witherspoon’s Hellos Sunshine and Disney’s 20th Television. The Last Thing He Told Me will follow a woman (Garner) who forms an unexpected relationship with her 16-year-old stepdaughter while...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
City
Hollywood, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Will Smith Engages in Emotional Conversation With Ava DuVernay On L.A. Book Tour Stop

In support of his new memoir Will, Will Smith embarked on a vulnerable and wide-ranging conversation on the stage of the Hollywood’s Dolby Theatre in a sit down with Ava DuVernay on Thursday. Smith’s nationwide book tour began in his native Philadelphia, then traveled to Brooklyn, Chicago, and Los Angeles before it heads to London, and was a night of storytelling, laughter, performance, and even tears — Smith’s myriad talents as a raconteur, comedian, rapper, and family man on full display. The night opened with the trailer for King Richard, Smith’s latest role as Richard Williams, father of tennis legends Venus and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

SFFILM: Jane Campion, Reinaldo Marcus Green, Maggie Gyllenhaal and Oscar Isaac Set for Honors

The Power of the Dog writer/director Jane Campion, King Richard director Reinaldo Marcus Green, The Lost Daughter writer/director Maggie Gyllenhaal and The Card Counter and Dune star Oscar Isaac will be honored at the fifth annual SFFILM Awards Night, SFFILM announced on Friday. After being held virtually last year due to the pandemic, the event — a fundraiser for the eponymous San Francisco-based arts organization — will be back in-person this year, at San Francisco’s YBCA Forum, on Monday, Dec. 6. The event typically draws heavy attendance from local Oscar voters. There are more in the Bay Area than any other region...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

How One of L.A.’s Top Real Estate Brokers Got Cast in ‘The Offer’

Before Branden Williams became one of L.A.’s top real estate brokers as founder of The Beverly Hills Estates and a rep for stars like Jennifer Lopez and Bruce Willis, he was known for acting work on everything from Entourage to Halloween H20: 20 Years Later. And while he loves his day job — one that finds him working opposite wife and fellow realtor Rayni Williams — the 47-year-old couldn’t turn down an opportunity to jump back into the acting game once an offer came his way. Williams is currently filming The Offer, Paramount+ limited series about the making of The Godfather....
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Insecure’ Star Yvonne Orji to Host 2021 International Emmys

Insecure star Yvonne Orji will host this year’s International Emmy Awards, organizers announced Friday. The Nigerian-American actress and comedian, a Primetime Emmy nominee herself for her performance as Molly in the hit HBO series, will present the 49th International Emmy Awards in front of a crowd of international and U.S. industry guests at the Great Hall of Casa Cipriani in New York on Monday, Nov. 22. Orji’s recent one-hour stand-up special, Momma, I Made It, which she shot in Washington, D.C., and Nigeria, premiered on HBO last year. Prior to the taping, she toured the U.S. with her act, playing to sold-out...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jodie Foster
Person
Dana Walden
Person
Viola Davis
Person
Barbara Walters
Person
Shonda Rhimes
Person
Sherry Lansing
Person
Steve Carell
Person
Jennifer Aniston
Person
Meryl Streep
Person
Barbra Streisand
Person
Reese Witherspoon
Person
Oprah Winfrey
The Hollywood Reporter

6 Hollywood Business Managers to Watch

BRETT ANDERSON Savitsky Satin Bacon & Bucci A partner at one of Hollywood’s most respected firms, Anderson’s clients include Emmy-winning showrunners, Oscar-nominated writers and top digital creators. He says limiting financial exposure through insurance is vital: “Take a hard pass on the heated rear-seat upgrade in your new SUV and use the money you’re saving on an EPLI policy.” ISAAC GORDON Gordon & Associates A former pro basketball player (he played in the EU while earning an international MBA from Griffith College in Dublin), second-generation business manager and CPA, Gordon works with athletes, writers and talent. He often tells clients that “money is much more...
MUSIC
The Hollywood Reporter

Megan Hilty Boards NBC’s ‘Annie Live’ After Jane Krakowski Suffers COVID Breakthrough Case

NBC’s Annie Live is undergoing some recasting. Jane Krakowski has stepped aside from the musical after coming down with a breakthrough case of COVID-19 while working on a separate project in Ireland. Former Smash star Megan Hilty will take over the role of Lily St. Regis in the production, scheduled to air Dec. 2. Krakowski is vaccinated against the coronavirus. She caught the breakthrough case despite “a regular testing process and abiding by protocols” on the Ireland project. “I am beyond thrilled to join this all-star cast, crew and creative team,” said Hilty, a Tony nominee and Broadway veteran. “My family and I...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Hollywood Reporter

Megaproducer Ryan Murphy Spends Big for Cliff May-Designed Equestrian Ranch

Hollywood’s $300 million man has been consolidating his real estate holdings over the last couple of years. Last fall, busy showrunner Ryan Murphy (American Horror Story, American Crime Story, Glee, Nip/Tuck, Ratched, 9-1-1) sold his longtime Laguna Beach vacation home for $10.7 million to an obviously wealthy but non-famous couple. And earlier this year, he unloaded his longtime Beverly Hills main residence for $16.3 million, selling to fellow producer David Zander. (For what it’s worth, Zander has already flipped that same 90210 house, off-market, for $16.5 million to hedge fund manager Seth Wunder.) Now Murphy is refocusing his attentions on growing his Brentwood property portfolio. Eight...
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Lizzy Caplan to Star in ‘Fatal Attraction’ Series for Paramount+

Paramount+ is moving forward with its Fatal Attraction television series. The ViacomCBS-backed streamer has handed out a formal order for the drama that had been in development there with a script-to-series commitment since earlier this year. Alongside the series order comes casting news that Lizzy Caplan (Castle Rock, Masters of Sex) will lead the cast for the update of the 1987 favorite. Alexandra Cunningham (Dirty John) will serve as writer, showrunner and exec producer on the drama from Amblin Television. Cunningham will exec produce alongside Kevin J. Hynes (Perry Mason), with whom she shares a co-story credit. Amblin’s Darryl Frank and Justin...
PARAMOUNT, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sag Award#Thr#Paramount Pictures#Fatal Attraction#The Board Of Regents
The Hollywood Reporter

Santa Barbara Film Fest: ‘King Richard’ Stars Will Smith and Aunjanue Ellis to Share Performer of the Year Honor

Will Smith and Aunjanue Ellis, who portray the parents of Venus Williams and Serena Williams in Reinaldo Marcus Green‘s King Richard, will share the outstanding performer of the year award at the 37th Santa Barbara International Film Festival in March 2022, the festival announced Thursday. The duo will be on hand for a career retrospective tribute at Santa Barbara’s historic Arlington Theatre. The date is still to be determined. “We’re so excited to be able to salute the incomparable Will Smith and the revelatory Aunjanue Ellis with this award,” SBIFF executive director Roger Durling said in a statement. “The ‘doubles match’ of their intricate relationship onscreen as Richard and Oracene in King Richard is electrifying and a joy to behold.” Past recipients of this award have included Sacha Baron Cohen, Adam Driver, Rami Malek, Margot Robbie and Allison Janney, Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone, Brie Larson and Saoirse Ronan, Steve Carell, Cate Blanchett, Jennifer Lawrence, Viola Davis, James Franco, Colin Firth, Penelope Cruz, Angelina Jolie, Helen Mirren, Heath Ledger, Kate Winslet and Charlize Theron. The 37th SBIFF will run from March 2-12, 2022.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Top Entertainment Execs Talk Purpose in THR Series ‘Show/Business’

This series was created in paid partnership with Amazon Ads. How viewers discover, engage with and enjoy films, television and games has been completely disrupted in the last 20 months. What hasn’t changed is the need to meet audiences where they are while creating — and maintaining — entertainment brands that understand the difference between a passing fad and a seismic shift. Consistency in the face of disruption is crucial, but how do entertainment leaders stay true to their vision in the face of viral trends? How do you balance staying ahead of the game while giving customers more of what they love? In the final episode of Show/Business, a new Hollywood Reporter original series created in paid partnership with Amazon Ads, leading entertainment marketing executives sit down for a raw and honest conversation about purpose in their respective pockets of the industry. Speakers include Showtime Networks’ executive vp marketing and strategy, Puja Vohra; Amazon Ads head of entertainment and communications, Alexys Coronel; Neon’s chief marketing officer, Christian Parkes; Bleecker Street’s president of marketing, media and research, Tyler DiNapoli; and Riot Games’ president of publishing, Ryan Crosby. Watch the final episode of Show/Business above. This series was created in paid partnership with Amazon Ads.
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Mahershala Ali and Naomie Harris in Apple TV+’s ‘Swan Song’: Film Review | AFI 2021

There’s been no shortage of near-future sci-fi that bucks the trend of technological menace to explore instead the high-concept ways that scientific advancement can fill an emotional void in human lives. Spike Jonze’s Her and Michael Almereyda’s Marjorie Prime are superior examples; this year has seen two fine entries in Maria Schrader’s I’m Your Man and Kogonada’s After Yang. Irish writer-director Benjamin Cleary, who won a 2016 Oscar for his short film Stutterer, mines that territory with his first feature, a soulful drama acted with great sensitivity by a strong cast, which unfolds to considerable atmospheric effect in the soft,...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Critics’ Conversation: Nina Mae McKinney, a Star of the Early Talkies, Burned Bright and Fizzled Too Soon

In today’s parlance, Nina Mae McKinney, a performer of incomparable magnetism and impressive versatility, would be called “Black famous.” Although she burst onto the silver screen in a landmark feature, MGM’s Hallelujah, mainstream stardom eluded her. Hallelujah was one of the first studio pictures with an all-Black cast, and its director, King Vidor, was a leading filmmaker in the nascent industry. McKinney was lauded as the first Black movie star, and it seemed the sky was the limit for this triple-threat actor, singer and dancer. But with no Black filmmakers in its studio system, Hollywood had no particular compulsion to...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Hollywood Reporter

Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox Fete Jennifer Meyer’s Latest Collaboration With Moose Knuckles Canada

At the Sunset Tower Hotel the evening of Nov. 9, warm lights and cooling temperatures were the centerpiece of an event celebrating the launch of Los Angeles jewelry designer to the stars Jennifer Meyer’s latest collaboration with Moose Knuckles Canada. Together, the designer and outwear company created a collection of stylish and moderately lightweight puffer jackets, perfect for a Southern California night in November. Guests, including Erin and Sara Foster of Favorite Daughter, Rachel Zoe, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Kate Hudson and many others, gathered in a wood-paneled room with a view to enjoy tequila cocktails sponsored by Casamigos and an...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

‘La Brea’ Renewed for Second Season at NBC

The giant sinkhole in La Brea is staying open. NBC has picked up a second season of the drama series for the 2022-23 season, which has performed solidly so far this fall. The series is the first rookie of the fall to earn a renewal for next season. La Brea‘s renewal comes a few weeks before the 10-episode first season wraps. “This was a big swing that captured audiences’ attention, and we’re excited to let fans know there’s more to come in season two,” Susan Rovner, chairman entertainment content at NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, told reporters Friday. La Brea is averaging about 7.9 million...
BREA, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Veteran Movie Marketing-Publicity Exec Julie Fontaine Joins Imax

Imax Corp. has tapped veteran studio executive Julie Fontaine to serve in the newly created role of senior vp of marketing for the large-format exhibitor. She’ll oversee marketing campaigns and creative materials for Imax’s domestic and international slate, as well as overall product and marketing strategy for the worldwide theater network. Fontaine will also work closely with the studio, filmmaking and exhibition partners (the large-format exhibitor is a favorite landing pad for directors). Imax says Fontaine’s more than two decades of experience across film marketing and publicity strengthens its efforts to bring a more a more diverse slate of content to global...
BUSINESS
The Hollywood Reporter

Ben Stiller, Cate Blanchett Team for ‘The Champions’ Adaptation

Ben Stiller and Cate Blanchett are set to star in the movie adaptation of The Champions, the 1960s British sci-fi and spy drama series. Stiller will also direct and produce through his Red Hour Productions the project for ITV Studios America, New Republic Pictures and Blanchett’s Dirty Films. Dennis Spooner created the original TV series about UN agents surviving a plane crash in the Himalayas and receiving superpowers by an advanced civilization. As the agents return to the outside world, they use their new powers to become champions of law, order and justice. Brian Oliver and Bradley Fischer of New Republic will...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
13K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy