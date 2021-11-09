CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paris, TX

'Quantum Leap' star Dean Stockwell dies at 85: Reports

By Tony Kurzweil, Nexstar Media Wire
 4 days ago

( KTLA ) – Actor Dean Stockwell, perhaps best known for his role as Admiral Al Calavicci in the sci-fi TV series “Quantum Leap,” has died at the age of 85, according to multiple reports.

He died peacefully in his sleep at his home on Sunday, sources told Variety .

Stockwell has more than 70 years worth of credits on his resume, including roles in “Dune,” “Paris, Texas” and “Blue Velvet.” In 1989, he was nominated for an Oscar for his work on “Married to the Mob.”

Stockwell was born in North Hollywood in 1936 and worked extensively during the golden age of Hollywood, according to his IMDB biography. He starred with Orson Welles in the court drama “Compulsion” in 1959, and worked with Gene Kelly and Frank Sinatra in the film “Anchors Aweigh” in 1945.

“I started at a very early age in this business and I’m sure most of you have read stories about people who have started as children and ended up in very difficult lives and bad consequences. It’s not the easiest life in the world, but then no life is easy,” Stockwell was quoted as saying on IMDB.

Baldwin calls for police to be on movie sets after ‘Rust’ shooting

Stockwell’s death also comes a month after his “Quantum Leap” co-star Scott Bakula appeared on Bob Saget’s “Here for You” podcast and revealed that he was aware of “significant conversations” about a possible reboot. The project, he said, likely wouldn’t star the duo in their original roles.

“Dean costs too much money,” Bakula joked.

Stockwell is survived by his wife, Joy, and their children, Austin and Sophie, The New York Post reported.

