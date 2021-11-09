CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

‘Quantum Leap’ star Dean Stockwell dies at 85: reports

By Nexstar Media Wire, Tony Kurzweil
PIX11
PIX11
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vzaJV_0crFih2o00

( KTLA ) – Actor Dean Stockwell, perhaps best known for his role as Admiral Al Calavicci in the sci-fi TV series “Quantum Leap,” has died at the age of 85, according to multiple reports.

He died peacefully in his sleep at his home on Sunday, sources told Variety .

Stockwell has more than 70 years worth of credits on his resume, including roles in “Dune,” “Paris, Texas” and “Blue Velvet.” In 1989, he was nominated for an Oscar for his work on “Married to the Mob.”

Stockwell was born in North Hollywood in 1936 and worked extensively during the golden age of Hollywood, according to his IMDB biography. He starred with Orson Welles in the court drama “Compulsion” in 1959, and worked with Gene Kelly and Frank Sinatra in the film “Anchors Aweigh” in 1945.

“I started at a very early age in this business and I’m sure most of you have read stories about people who have started as children and ended up in very difficult lives and bad consequences. It’s not the easiest life in the world, but then no life is easy,” Stockwell was quoted as saying on IMDB.

Baldwin calls for police to be on movie sets after ‘Rust’ shooting

Stockwell’s death also comes a month after his “Quantum Leap” co-star Scott Bakula appeared on Bob Saget’s “Here for You” podcast and revealed that he was aware of “significant conversations” about a possible reboot. The project, he said, likely wouldn’t star the duo in their original roles.

“Dean costs too much money,” Bakula joked.

Stockwell is survived by his wife, Joy, and their children, Austin and Sophie, The New York Post reported.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 0

Related
PIX11

Man arrested in rape of woman in Central Park: police

MANHATTAN — Police have arrested a man accused of raping a woman in Central Park earlier this week. Paulie Velez, 25, was taken into custody just before 1 a.m. Saturday, police said. Velez, who police said is homeless, faces charges of rape, robbery, strangulation, assault, sex abuse and criminal possession of stolen property, police said. […]
MANHATTAN, NY
Inside the Magic

Legendary Actor Peter Scolari Dies At 66

Hollywood legend Peter Scolari has passed away at the age of 66 after battling cancer for the last two years. Despite his illness, Scolari continued to work in the industry that he loved, most recently wrapping up filming on the second season of the television series Evil where he played Bishop Thomas Marx.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
ETOnline.com

William Lucking, 'Sons of Anarchy' Actor, Dead at 80

William Lucking, known for his role on Sons of Anarchy, has died. He was 80. Lucking died Oct. 18 at his home in Las Vegas, his wife announced in an obituary shared to Facebook by his friend and actor, Stephen Macht. "Although William often played toughs and strongmen, in his...
CELEBRITIES
IGN

Peter Scolari, Bosom Buddies Star and TV Veteran, Dies at Age 66

Veteran TV and stage actor Peter Scolari has died. He is perhaps best known for co-starring in the 1980 hit TV show Bosom Buddies alongside Tom Hanks. He was 66. Scolari is an Emmy Award-winning actor who began his career in 1978. In 1980 he starred in the comedy Bosom Buddies with Tom Hanks about two friends who dress as women to live in an affordable women’s only apartment. The series lasted two years before it was canceled.
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

‘Little House On The Prairie’ Star Returns To Acting Roots In New Film

Alison Arngrim is back! After years of being out of the spotlight, she returns to acting with a new film called Even In Dreams. Alison is best known for her role as the bully Nellie Oleson on Little House on the Prairie in the ’70s. She continued acting in the ’80s through the 2000s in smaller projects. In recent years, she has only appeared in several TV movies.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Bakula
Person
Frank Sinatra
Person
Bob Saget
Person
Gene Kelly
Person
Orson Welles
Person
Dean Stockwell
wpr.org

Cassandra Peterson reveals the woman behind Elvira, Mistress of the Dark

Cassandra Peterson has spent the last 40 years playing Elvira, the Queen of Halloween, and the self-proclaimed "Horror Hostess with the Mostess." And she's become a pop culture icon along the way. Peterson hosted the popular syndicated TV series "Movie Macabre." She also co-wrote and starred in two feature films,...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Richard 'Dick' Evans, Prolific TV Actor, Dead at 86

Actor Richard Evans passed away earlier this month at the age of 86, The Hollywood Reporter just revealed. The TV star - often credited as "Dick Evans" - passed away on Whibdey Island in Washington state. He was suffering from an undisclosed form of cancer, according to his family. Evans...
CELEBRITIES
New York Post

‘Isis’ actress JoAnna Cameron, DC Comics star, dead at 70

JoAnna Cameron, star of DC Comics’ cult classic Saturday morning series “The Secrets of Isis,” has died in Hawaii due to complications from a stroke. She was 70. Joanna Pang Atkins, the striking brunette’s co-star on the super-heroine series, which ran from 1975 to 1976 on CBS, announced the former actress’ passing via social media.
CELEBRITIES
q95fm.net

Emmy-nominated actor Dean Stockwell passes away at age 85

Emmy-nominated actor Dean Stockwell has passed away. Variety reports that Stockwell died on Nov. 7 at age 85. A family spokesperson confirmed that Stockwell died of natural causes. Stockwell, the son of actor Harry Stockwell and Elizabeth Stockwell, came to fame as a child actor in such films as The...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Quantum Leap#Ktla#Rust#The New York Post
EW.com

Scott Bakula, David Lynch, and more pay tribute to Dean Stockwell: 'Honored to know him'

Bakula also remembered Stockwell's passion for "life, his work, his art (he was an amazing artist!), his family, all kinds of causes, people, music, the planet, cigars, golf, and on and on," his "soft spot for every young actor" on Quantum Leap — "Having been a famous child actor... he was very protective of their rights and safety and always checked in with them to make sure that they were ok" — and his attitude toward his work: "In spite of having a career that came and went several times during his 70-plus years in the business, he was always grateful and delighted to have the chance to keep working."
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Star Trek Actress Camille Saviola Dies At 71

Actress Camille Saviola - best known for her role as Kai Opaka Sulan in Star Trek: Deep Space Nine - has passed away at the age of 71. The Star Trek franchise let fans know of Saviola's passing today, in a social media post that read "StarTrek.com is saddened to learn of the passing of Camille Saviola. Camille made her mark on the Star Trek Universe as the incredible Kai Opaka. She will be greatly missed." Though she only had a handful of appearances in DS9 episodes (and novels), Saviola's Kai Opaka very much left an impression on fans and the franchise, and she will, indeed, be missed.
CELEBRITIES
International Business Times

'Friends' Actor James Michael Tyler Dies

Actor James Michael Tyler who played coffee shop manager Gunther on the hit sitcom "Friends" died Sunday at age 59, US media reported. Tyler died at his home in Los Angeles after battling prostate cancer that he was first diagnosed with in 2018, according to a representative. "The world knew...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Sports
MovieWeb

Gavan O'Herlihy Dies, Willow, Death Wish 3, Happy Days Star Was 70

Sad news has hit Hollywood as Gavan O'Herlihy has reportedly passed away. The veteran actor, who originally appeared on Happy Days and whose memorable big screen credits included classics like Never Say Never Again, Willow, and Superman III, was 70 years old. The news was published by the Irish Echo, though a cause of death hasn't yet been revealed. Barbie Wilde, who played O'Herlihy's girlfriend in Death Wish 3, has also addressed his passing by writing on Twitter, "RIP to fellow Death Wish 3 actor, Gavan O'Herlihy."
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Jerry Douglas, Longtime Star of ‘The Young and the Restless,’ Dies at 88

Jerry Douglas, the actor best known for playing patriarch John Abbott on the long-running soap opera “The Young and the Restless,” died Nov. 9 in Los Angeles after a brief illness. He was 88. Douglas was a mainstay of CBS’ top-rated daytime serial for more than 30 years in the role of the square-jawed cosmetics magnate and pillar of “Y&R’s” fictional Genoa City. He also racked up dozens of TV guests shots and supporting roles in movies over his long career, ranging from “The Bionic Woman,” “Barnaby Jones” and “The Streets of San Francisco” to “Arrested Development,” “Cold Case” and “Melrose...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Richard “Dick” Evans Dies: Familiar Face On Iconic ’60s & ’70s TV Shows Was 86

Richard “Dick” Evans, who was a staple of 1960s and ’70s television, died on October 2 of cancer, his family announced today. He was 86. In his 40-year career, Evans played opposite Mia Farrow as a series regular on Peyton Place, acted opposite George C. Scott in Islands in the Stream and starred in Jack L. Warner’s final movie, Dirty Little Billy. Showbiz & Media Figures We’ve Lost In 2021 – Photo Gallery And he was ubiquitous on dozens of classic shows such as Star Trek, Gunsmoke, S.W.A.T., Bonanza, The Mod Squad, Quincy ME, The A-Team, Hart to Hart, Gunsmoke and Lou Grant. Acting...
TV SHOWS
DoYouRemember?

Famous ’50s Child Stars You Would NEVER Recognize Today

Child stars are a unique blend of raw talent, the perfect role, and a lot of tricks used by professionals. For instance, little Danny from The Shining had no clue he was even in a horror movie. Stanley Kubrick worked his magic to get what he needed from him to perfectly fit the bigger picture. And when you think of child stars, there are some iconic ones from each decade. Whether it’s the ’80s and Gary Coleman asking us what we’re talking about? Or the ’70s and Tatum O’Neal learning the con artist ropes? Or even Macaulay Culkin booby-trapping Christmas? Whatever your first instinct was, it probably wasn’t the ’50s, but there were some fantastic, talented child stars who lit it up even back then.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

PIX11

8K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy