First Saturday of November. High Noon. That's right - Green Race is back. One of the gnarliest events in whitewater kayaking takes place this weekend and for the second year in a row, you can watch it right from the comfort of your home on live stream. However, if you happen to be near North Carolina's iconic Green River Narrows, the race is allowing spectators again and it's guaranteed to be a party. Either way, you don't want to miss it. Will this be the year the four-minute mark is broken? Will someone finally beat Dane Jackson? There's only one way to find out. You can purchase the livestream here.

SPORTS ・ 8 DAYS AGO