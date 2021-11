Registration is required for this activity. Please contact registrar below. A hike for Families on the trials around Buffumville's North Pond which circumnavigates and stays close to the shore in this very scenic setting. This is a relatively easy 3 mile hike with some rolling hills. We plan to hike at a slow to moderate pace, stopping to enjoy the area. We welcome families with children of all ages and will provide items for the children to explore nature objects along the way. Covid protocols on the date of the hike will be used.

