Anyone can understand why Ed Orgeron says he really hasn't had much time to reflect on what he said or how he acted after LSU pulled out the 2019 win at Bryant-Denny Stadium. After all, dealing with a federal investigation, and at least nine players being accused of sexual misconduct can fill up a schedule. Orgeron has also named as a defendant in a lawsuit against the school by victims for allegedly failing to report information about a rape committed by then-LSU star Derrius Guice. Subscribe for full article.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 9 DAYS AGO