CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Islamabad to get first Hindu temple after public outcry

By Alisha Rahaman Sarkar
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1o0edR_0crFgeBN00

Authorities in Pakistan’s capital Islamabad restored a portion of land allotted to the country’s minority Hindu community for the construction of a temple after facing backlash from citizens.

Islamabad’s Capital Development Authority (CDA) was severely criticised after it said it had cancelled the allocation of a plot where the construction of the capital’s first temple was to take place.

The CDA said this during a hearing of a case in Islamabad High Court on Monday, after which it faced a public outcry.

The notification under which the plot had been cancelled, however, was withdrawn soon after the outcry.

“We hope this clarifies the confusion the land alloted (sic) to the temple stands valid,” the CDA said in a tweet, along with a notice that showed the notification was withdrawn by the agency.

Half an acre of land was allotted to the Hindu community for the construction of a temple, community centre and cremation ground in 2016.

Javed Iqbal, the CDA’s counsel, had told the high court during the hearing that the civic agency had cancelled the allotted plot in February this year because of a delay in the commencement of construction.

Syed Asif Raza, a spokesperson for the CDA, said allotments of all land allotted to various offices, universities and other institutions on which no construction work had started were cancelled due to a government decision.

But the civic officials misinterpreted the cabinet decision and cancelled the plot allotted to the Hindu community.

Mr Raza said the approval had already been given for the construction of a boundary wall on the allotted land and the government’s decision did not apply there.

“Actually, there was no bad intention involved in this case. There was some sort of confusion and misinterpretation of the cabinet decision and when the matter was brought into the notice of high-ups, the allotment was restored immediately,” Mr Raza told the Dawn newspaper.

For a population of about 3,000 Hindus in Islamabad, there is no temple and cremation centre in the national capital. After facing pushback from the minority community, and after a direction from the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan, the CDA demarcated a piece of land in 2016.

In July last year, when the country’s right-wing groups criticised the government for building a Hindu temple with government funding, the CDA had stopped the community from constructing the boundary wall.

However, later in December, the community was allowed to construct the boundary after receiving approval from its state-run council of Muslim clerics.

Comments / 0

Related
persecution.org

Radical Hindu Nationalists Brutally Attack Christian Community in India

Radicals Use Extreme Violence to Make Village “Christian-Free”. 11/08/2021 Washington D.C. (International Christian Concern) – International Christian Concern (ICC) has learned that a Christian community in India’s Chhattisgarh state was brutally attacked by a mob of radical Hindu nationalists over the weekend. The attack left nine Christians seriously injured, including three who are currently hospitalized in critical condition.
RELIGION
persecution.org

Priest in Myanmar Forced to Kneel at Gunpoint by the Tatmadaw

“The car was stopped, unloaded and all the passengers’ bags were inspected by the junta soldiers. After that, the priest was blindly accused of collecting funds for PDF and supporting them by buying medicines and guns,” one of the passengers told Mizzima News. “He was then told that a bullet...
WORLD
atlantanews.net

Pakistan lashes out as India warns of air strikes,

ISLAMABAD, Pakistan - Pakistan firmly slammed an "irresponsible" and "provocative" statement reportedly made by Indian Home Minister Amit Shah in which he threatened Pakistan with so-called 'surgical strikes.'. "This delusional statement only goes to further demonstrate the BJP-RSS combine's propensity to stoke regional tensions for both ideological reasons and political...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hindu Temple#First Temple#Pakistan#Cda#Islamabad High Court
theticker.org

Stop Hindu Genocide NYC holds their first protest in Queens

The Stop Hindu Genocide NYC organization held its first protest in Diversity Plaza in Jackson Heights, Queens on Oct. 29 in response to increasing anti-Hindu violence in Bangladesh. The organization is led by two college students, both of whom wished to remain anonymous for fear that their actions in New...
QUEENS, NY
denverite.com

Members of the Hindu Temple of the Rockies finally get to celebrate Diwali together again

Ved Nanda was in very high spirits Tuesday night as people streamed into the Hindu Temple of the Rockies to celebrate the second night of Diwali. It had been two years since his community had the opportunity to gather for the affair. COVID got in the way last year, and in 2019 the event was squashed by heavy snow. This year, people showed up in droves after so much time since their last in-person holiday.
RELIGION
IBTimes

India Sends Thousands More Troops To Restive Kashmir

India has sent thousands more paramilitary troops into its section of Kashmir, already one of the world's most militarised zones, after a string of targeted killings by suspected rebels in recent weeks, officials said Wednesday. New Delhi has for decades stationed at least 500,000 soldiers in the divided Himalayan territory,...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
India
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
persecution.org

Christian Families in Central India Attacked and Driven from Village

10/30/2021 India (International Christian Concern) – Earlier this month, eight Christian families from India’s Chhattisgarh state were driven out of their village after refusing to convert to Hinduism and participate in a Ghar Wapsi ceremony organized by Hindu nationalists. The Christian families now face a social boycott by Hindu villagers, denying them access to the village’s water well, agricultural fields, and social events.
RELIGION
The Independent

Pakistan court questions PM over peace talks with militants

Pakistan’s top court in a surprise move on Wednesday questioned the prime minister over his peace talks with a prominent militant group behind a 2014 assault on an army-run school that killed nearly 150 people, mostly children.Prime Minister Imran Khan was grilled by judges after the Supreme Court summoned him on short notice. The development comes two days after Khan’s government announced a monthlong cease-fire with the Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan an umbrella group that is a separate organization from Afghanistan’s Taliban.Khan has faced criticism for initiating talks with the TTP group, which agreed to a cease-fire until Dec. 9....
MIDDLE EAST
persecution.org

Catholic Church and Convent in Myanmar Attacked by Tatmadaw

11/12/2021 Myanmar (International Christian Concern) – The Sacred Heart of Jesus Cathedral in Pekhon, Shan State in Myanmar was attacked by Tatmadaw military fire on Tuesday, November 9. The windows and pews of the church were damaged from the attack, but there were no human casualties. The attack was perpetrated by Myanmar’s military junta, which seeks to dominate over local militias. This is not the first time that this cathedral has suffered an attack from military fire. In June, the cathedral was also attacked by the same forces.
WORLD
IBTimes

Crypto Is Forbidden For Muslims, Indonesian Sharia Council Rules

The biggest religious council for Muslims in Indonesia has deemed cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin ‘haram’ or forbidden in the country. The reason is the presence of elements of “uncertainty, wagering, and harm,” said Asrorun Niam Sholeh, the chairman of Indonesian Ulema Council's Fatwa Commission. The ruling raises a challenge to the...
RELIGION
dallassun.com

Pak authorities remain in denial despite country's worsening economic situation

Islamabad [Pakistan], November 12 (ANI): Despite the worsening state of the economy in the country, and rising unemployment, Pakistani authorities remain in denial mode and Prime Minister Imran Khan keeps telling people in his every other address, not to be "disheartened". The denial of the authorities continues despite the reports...
BUSINESS
Vice

How This Extremist Political Party Got Itself Banned and Then Unbanned

The latest agreement is the seventh in a long line of settlements between the state and the Islamist hardline group TLP, which has emerged as a powerful political force over the years. “Since the TLP’s inception, the Pakistani state has dithered in front of the group and has appeased it,...
FRANCE
abc17news.com

Police: India rebels kill 5 troops, 2 others in border state

GAUHATI, India (AP) — Indian police say at least five Indian soldiers and two civilians have been killed in an ambush by suspected rebels in the northeastern state of Manipur bordering Myanmar. A police officer says rebels on Saturday ambushed a convoy of India’s paramilitary soldiers who were on their way to inspect a village. The dead include a colonel, his wife and his son. Security reinforcements have been rushed to the area and launched a search for the rebels. Manipur is plagued by a decades-old insurgency that seeks a separate homeland for its ethnic and tribal population. Nearly 20 rebel groups are active in the remote state, which is expected to go to polls early next year.
INDIA
deseret.com

Why Latter-day Saint missionaries and the U.S. embassy are evacuating Ethiopia

Four days after the government declared a state of emergency, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has temporarily moved 60 of its missionaries out of the country. Those missionaries and the mission’s leaders, President Robert J. Dudfield and Sister Darice B. Dudfield of Australia, are now in Kenya, church spokesman Sam Penrod said in a statement issued Saturday morning.
WORLD
The Independent

Cambodian court orders early release of 5 activists

A Cambodian appeals court on Friday ordered the early release of five activists, including a prominent labor leader who has been a longtime critic of the government.The Phnom Penh Court of Appeals said it had ordered the release later in the day of Rong Chhun and four others, but gave no immediate details about its decision.Rong Chhun, president of the Cambodian Confederation of Unions, has been in custody since July 2020 after the government claimed he spread false information about Cambodia’s border with Vietnam — a sensitive issue with political significance in the country. He was convicted in August...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

The Independent

330K+
Followers
132K+
Post
166M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy