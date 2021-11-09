CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Great Escapes’ Host Morgan Freeman on Why We Root for Prison Breaks (VIDEO)

By Kate Hahn, TV Insider
 3 days ago

Morgan Freeman, Oscar nominated as inmate Red in the 1994 great-escape classic The Shawshank Redemption, hosts Great Escapes With Morgan Freeman, a look at the world’s most elaborate prison breaks. Up first? Alcatraz, 1964. Each hour of the History Channel series features reenactments (some weaving in historical footage), maps...

