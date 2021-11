Downing Street has rejected India’s call for rich countries to hand over $1 trillion to help poor nations meet the climate emergency – arguing they are getting a “massive sum” already.Narendra Modi, the Indian prime minister, made the demand at the Cop26 summit, hinting his country would then agree to hit net zero carbon emissions earlier than 2070.The help, from the industrialised nations responsible for the climate crisis, must be much greater than a 2015 promise of $100bn a year – which will arrive three years late in 2023.“The ambitions of the world over climate finance cannot be kept...

INDIA ・ 10 DAYS AGO