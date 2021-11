Dear fellow parents: Please get your kids vaccinated. I’m doing so as soon as I can. As a pediatrician, I’ve seen many children and families suffer from COVID-19 over the last 20 months. The parents of my patients tell me about the fevers, the body aches, the headaches, the loss of smell that has lasted for months. With the approval this week of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for kids ages 5-11, we can ease a great deal of that heartache.

KIDS ・ 10 DAYS AGO