For nearly 20 years, The Bachelorette has been a staple in the world of reality dating shows. Even though it is a spin-off of The Bachelor, The Bachelorette has taken on a life of its own. Each season, one lucky bachelorette hopes to find love by dating a group of good-looking bachelors. While the cast is the biggest draw every season, the show’s filming location has also become an important factor. After all, a show like The Bachelorette needs a beautiful backdrop. Although the show isn’t filmed in the same place every season, producers always manage to find the perfect location. Keep reading to learn more about where season 18 of The Bachelorette is being filmed.

TV SHOWS ・ 8 DAYS AGO