ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

Belarus TV: American facing Jan. 6 riot charges seeks asylum

By YURAS KARMANAU
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MDATJ_0crFfJsR00
Belarus-US Capitol Rioter FILE - Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier at the Capitol in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021. Evan Neumann of Mill Valley, Calif., who faces criminal charges for participating in the riot, is seeking asylum in Belarus, the country's state TV reported on Monday, Nov. 8, a move that could further heighten tensions between the turbulent former Soviet nation and the United States. ​(AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File) (Julio Cortez)

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — An American who faces criminal charges from the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol is seeking asylum in Belarus, the country's state TV reported, in a move that could further heighten tensions between the turbulent former Soviet nation and the United States.

Evan Neumann of Mill Valley, California, acknowledged in an interview with the Belarus 1 channel that he was at the Capitol that day but rejected the charges, which include assaulting police, obstruction and other offenses. The channel aired excerpts of the interview on Sunday and Monday, and promised to release the full version on Wednesday.

“I don't think I have committed some kind of a crime,” said Neumann, 48, according to a Belarus 1 voiceover of his interview remarks. “One of the charges was very offensive; it alleges that I hit a police officer. It doesn't have any grounds to it." Neumann spoke in English but was barely audible under the dubbed Russian.

Both Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko and Russian President Vladimir Putin have used the Jan. 6 riot as a way to accuse the U.S. of a double standard in criticizing other countries, including Russia and Belarus, for cracking down on antigovernment protests

Belarus was rocked by months of protests after election officials gave Lukashenko a sixth term in the 2020 balloting that the opposition and the West have denounced as a sham. The government unleashed a violent crackdown on the protesters, arresting more than 35,000 people and badly beating thousands of them. The crackdown elicited widespread international outrage.

Putin likewise has come under criticism from the West over the imprisonment of opposition leader Alexei Navalny, the detention of thousands of demonstrators protesting his arrest, and the outlawing of Navalny’s organizations as extremist. In an interview with NBC in June, Putin suggested that the hundreds of people arrested for rioting at the U.S. Capitol were being subjected to “persecution for political opinions.”

U.S. court documents state that Neumann stood at the front of a police barricade wearing a red “Make America Great Again” hat as supporters of President Donald Trump tried to force past officers. Prosecutors say Neumann taunted and screamed at the police before putting a gas mask over his face and threatened one officer, saying police would be “overrun” by the crowd.

“I’m willing to die, are you?” prosecutors quoted Neumann saying to the officer.

Police body camera footage shows Neumann and others shoving a metal barricade into a line of officers who were trying to push the crowd back before he punched two officers with his fist and then hit them with the barricade, according to court papers.

Neumann was identified by investigators after someone who said they were a family friend called an FBI tip line with Neumann’s name and hometown. He was charged in a U.S. federal criminal complaint, meaning a judge agreed that investigators presented sufficient probable cause that Neumann had committed the crimes.

Messages left for family members of Neumann in Northern California were not returned Tuesday.

Neumann is one of more than 650 people who have been charged for their actions on Jan. 6, when pro-Trump rioters attacked the Capitol building and delayed Congress’ certification of Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory.

Neumann told Belarus 1 that his photo had been added to the FBI's most wanted list, after which he left the country under the pretense of a business trip. Neuman, who owns a handbag manufacturing business, traveled to Italy in March, and then through Switzerland, Germany and Poland before arriving in Ukraine and spent several months there.

He said he decided to illegally cross into neighboring Belarus after he noticed surveillance by Ukraine's security forces. “It is awful. It is political persecution,” Neumann told the TV channel.

Belarusian border guards detained him when he tried to cross into the country in mid-August, and he requested asylum in Belarus. Belarus doesn’t have an extradition treaty with the U.S.

“We’ve seen Belarusian state media reporting about this individual Evan Newman,” State Department spokesman Ned Price said in Washington.

“Due to U.S. privacy laws, we’re limited in what we can say about individual U.S. citizens," he added, and referred questions to the Justice Department, which said it doesn't comment "on the existence or nonexistence of requests for apprehension to foreign governments.”

The Belarus 1 anchors described Neumann as a “simple American, whose stores were burned down by members of the Black Lives Matter movement, who was seeking justice, asking inconvenient questions, but lost almost everything and is being persecuted by the U.S. government.”

In a short preface to the interview, the Belarus 1 reporter also said that “something” made Neumann “flee from the country of fairytale freedoms and opportunities” — an apparent reference to the U.S., which has levied multiple sanctions against Belarus over human rights abuses and its violent crackdown on dissent.

—-

Associated Press writer Mike Balsamo in Washington contributed.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
AFP

US, EU vow new sanctions against Belarus as migrants mass at border

The European Union and the United States vowed Monday to press ahead with fresh sanctions against the regime of Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko, as migrants massed at the Polish border despite Minsk claiming it was trying to repatriate them. In coordination with the EU, the United States said it was preparing new sanctions that would "continue to hold the Lukashenko regime accountable for its ongoing attacks on democracy and human rights and international norms."
FOREIGN POLICY
Longview News-Journal

Longview man charged in Jan. 6 Capitol riots asks judge for release

A Longview man charged in the Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol is requesting pretrial release, arguing that he is not a threat and did not commit any illegal acts of violence during the riot, court documents show. Ryan Taylor Nichols, 30, is being held on several charges related...
LONGVIEW, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexander Lukashenko
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Alexei Navalny
New York Post

California man wanted over Capitol riots seeks asylum in Belarus

A California man who is wanted by the FBI for allegedly assaulting cops during the Jan. 6 Capitol riots is now seeking asylum in Belarus after fleeing the US, where he claims he’s the subject of “political persecution.”. Evan Neumann told Belarusian state television on Monday that he has been...
CALIFORNIA STATE
MSNBC

Hayes: Belarus finds ‘propaganda victory’ in Jan. 6 suspect seeking asylum

Chris Hayes: “This idea that the people who are literally recorded on video attempting to overturn the election are ‘political prisoners’ is not just spreading in authoritarian Belarus. It has become the line of the right-wing American media, especially Fox host Tucker Carlson. And an entire faction of the Republican Party believes it.”Nov. 10, 2021.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seeking Asylum#Belarus#Ukraine#Extradition#Protest Riot#American#Kyiv#Ap#Soviet#Russian#Nbc
The Week

Capitol riot suspect is applying for asylum in Belarus, state media says

A man who is wanted by the FBI in connection with the Jan. 6 Capitol riot is seeking asylum in Belarus, the country's state media reported on Monday. Evan Neumann, 48, is wanted in the United States on several charges, including violent entry and disorderly conduct on the Capitol grounds and assaulting and resisting law enforcement during civil disorder, The Washington Post reports.
PUBLIC SAFETY
KTLA

Russia rejects accusations of endangering astronauts with weapons test

Russian officials on Tuesday rejected accusations that they endangered astronauts aboard the International Space Station by conducting a weapons test that created more than 1,500 pieces of space junk but a White House official said the move by Russia would threaten activities in space “for years to come.” U.S. officials on Monday accused Russia of […]
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
tucsonlocalmedia.com

American borders reopen to tourists, but remain closed for those seeking asylum

As entry restrictions lifted on Monday in a welcomed reopening of the land U.S. border crossings to some tourists from Mexico, the Biden administration is continuing to deny entry to asylum-seekers from Mexico and Central America under a Trump-era emergency public health rule. Lisandro, a migrant from southern Mexico using...
NOGALES, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Protests
Country
Poland
News Break
Politics
Country
Switzerland
Country
Germany
Country
Russia
The Independent

Why are people protesting in Cuba?

Cuban dissidents declared they would march through the streets on Monday in protest against the government’s harsh response to massive demonstrations this summer.Members of Archipiélago, a 35,000-strong Facebook group that has led the call for protests, announced a "Civic March for Change" on 15 November and demanded "rights for all Cubans" and the release of political prisoners.More than 1,000 people were arrested and 659 are still in jail following mass protests in July, according to the civil rights group Cubalex. Demonstrators sought an end to food and medicine shortages and wider civil liberties, with many calling for the resignation of...
PROTESTS
MSNBC

John Kelly, Trump's former chief of staff, is no longer holding back

John Kelly served as Donald Trump's White House chief of staff for 17 months, and after parting ways with the Republican president, the retired Marine general said very little about his former boss and place of employment. His reticence did not last. Business Insider reported this week:. John Kelly, Donald...
POTUS
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
64K+
Followers
76K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy