CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Vote for the Steelers Week 9 Player of the Game

By Curt Popejoy
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1v6as3_0crFdTWt00

Sometimes it is better to be lucky than good. This was what happened to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday night when they found a little luck and a few big plays that allowed them to sneak past the Chicago Bears 29-27.

Several Steelers stepped up on Monday to help secure the win on a night when the defense struggled to slow the Bears down and the offense was stuck in neutral.

But who was the best? Cast your vote below and tell us who you think should be this week’s player of the game. If you have another candidate other than linebacker T.J. Watt, kicker Chris Boswell or defensive tackle Cam Heyward, be sure to drop the name in the comments below.

Comments / 0

Related
The Baltimore Sun

RB Le’Veon Bell ‘started foaming at the mouth’ when Ravens, his former AFC North nemesis, reached out with a job offer

There was a time when the Ravens would have celebrated holding Le’Veon Bell to 48 yards on 11 carries. Not so long ago, he lived in their nightmares — those outside runs on which he’d wait and wait, then snap off a double-digit gain, or the pass routes on which he’d toy with some poor linebacker. As an All-Pro for the Pittsburgh Steelers, he played a starring role in some of the most painful ...
NFL
NESN

Patriots Fans Celebrate Cassius Marsh Mistake During Bears-Steelers

Cassius Marsh, a well-known enemy to all New England Patriots fans due to his prior comments directed at the team, made a massive mistake during “Monday Night Football.”. Marsh, who was elevated from the Chicago Bears practice squad ahead of the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, made what appeared to be a crunch-time sack on third down with 3:40 remaining. His Bears were getting set to receive the ball back with Pittsburgh’s punt unit coming onto the field, but then Marsh was called for a costly taunting penalty as he glared at the Steelers sideline for an extended amount of time.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#American Football#The Pittsburgh Steelers
ClutchPoints

NFL comes down hard on Cassius Marsh with outrageous penalty

Cassius Marsh of the Chicago Bears has been fined for his controversial taunting call against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday night. The league told Marsh on Friday that he’s being fined $5,972 for unsportsmanlike conduct. Marsh made a sack on Ben Roethlisberger that would have secured the Bears’ win, but...
NFL
steelcityunderground.com

The 5: Steelers I’m looking at to have a big game against Detroit

Every week, ahead of the Pittsburgh Steelers’ regular-season games, Steel City Underground will analyze the depth chart, injury reports, and key matchups against their upcoming opponent in order to point out “The 5” – Steelers players to watch. The Pittsburgh Steelers head back to Heinz Field this Sunday to host...
NFL
Yardbarker

Bears' Cassius Marsh fined for controversial taunting penalty

The NFL has cracked down on taunting in 2021 and no play has put the policy under the microscope more than the penalty Cassius Marsh received during the Chicago Bears' 29-27 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 9. While many decried the call as an injustice that severely hurt...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
behindthesteelcurtain.com

Post-Game Sound: Hear from Steelers coaches and players after the win over the Browns

The Pittsburgh Steelers were winners for the fourth time this regular season with their win over the Cleveland Browns Sunday. After the game, there was plenty of video/audio to take in from the locker room and down at field level. Here at BTSC we try to gather as much information as possible for those fans who might not be on social media and see this on a weekly basis.
NFL
chatsports.com

Steelers Week 9 Protected Practice Squad Player List Includes TE Kevin Rader

The Pittsburgh Steelers have now identified their protected practice squad players for Week 9, and this week’s list includes a tight end. Protected by the Steelers on their practice squad for Week 9 were defensive back Karl Joseph, wide receiver Anthony Miller and tight end Kevin Rader. The Steelers did not list a fourth protected practice squad player this week.
NFL
NBC Washington

Bears' Cassius Marsh Calls Out Ref After Game for Taunting Flag

Bears player called for taunting says ref 'inappropriate' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Bears were undisciplined at times on Monday Night Football, leading to a bunch of penalties and extra opportunities for the Steelers. But one flag is drawing all of the postgame attention, and rightfully so.
NFL
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Bears QB Rewind: Even in a loss, Justin Fields had ‘a moment.’ So what does it mean for the offense going forward?

This. This is why the reward of allowing a rookie quarterback to develop through pronounced growing pains is well worth the risk. This is why the Chicago Bears’ best approach for their future was to turn Justin Fields loose as their starter with diminished regard for how it might affect their 2021 playoff hopes. Had Week 1 starting quarterback Andy Dalton never gotten hurt, had Bears coach ...
NFL
Sporting News

Cassius Marsh says official Tony Corrente 'hip-checked' him following taunting call during Bears vs. Steelers

For the fifth straight week, "Monday Night Football" has resulted in a one-score outcome, this time with the Steelers earning a 29-27 home victory over the visiting Bears. Unfortunately, a controversial taunting call against linebacker Cassius Marsh ended up costing Chicago in the loss. And ensuing contact between him and head official Tony Corrente became an even bigger story than the loss.
NFL
CBS Sports

Bears at Steelers predictions: Point spread, total, player props, trends for 'Monday Night Football' in Week 9

The Chicago Bears and Pittsburgh Steelers will wrap up Week 9 in the NFL when these storied franchises go head to head tonight on "Monday Night Football." Pittsburgh comes into this game at 4-3 after a Week 8 victory over the Browns and is in the thick of the AFC playoff picture. Meanwhile, the Bears are looking to bounce back from a loss to the 49ers at home that pushed them to 3-5.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

44K+
Followers
90K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy