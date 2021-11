Since Connecticut does not have a notable professional sports team, our main athletic representative on the national stage is the University of Connecticut. Over 100 students from Staples are accepted into UConn every year, meaning that as UConn represents Connecticut, it, too, represents Staples. UConn has done this job poorly, as their sports programs, with the exception of basketball, are unremarkable. UConn’s football team is the most egregious of the teams, as a mix of poor performance and high-profile economic disasters have led it to become the laughing stock of college football.

