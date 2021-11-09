COMCAST OUTAGE NATIONWIDE, INTERNET AND PHONES AFFECTED IN OUR AREA TUESDAY MORNING

Philadelphia-based communications giant Comcast is reporting widespread outages across the country. Outages have been reported in Northwest Indiana, as well as other parts of the Hoosier state, across the Chicago area and elsewhere in Illinois, also in Michigan, Philadelphia, and New Jersey. Customers are reporting connectivity problems like accessing the Internet and phone service. The outage was first reported around 7am Central time with some services slowly being restored to customers. No word at this time on what led to the widespread outages this morning.
