COMCAST OUTAGE NATIONWIDE, INTERNET AND PHONES AFFECTED IN OUR AREA TUESDAY MORNING

987thecoast.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNo it’s not you, it’s Comcast. The communications carrier is experience...

987thecoast.com

Comments / 0

CNET

Comcast Xfinity outage affects scattered subscribers across the US

Xfinity customers in Chicago, San Francisco, New York, Philadelphia and other areas on Tuesday were hit with outages to their internet and phone services. While it didn't appear to be a complete outage for all Comcast Xfinity customers, the issue was widespread enough that Downdetector showed outages ranging from Indiana to south Florida.
cbslocal.com

Comcast Xfinity Blames ‘Network Issue’ For Massive Internet Outage Across Chicago Area And The U.S.

CHICAGO (CBS) — A massive Comcast outage left people scrambling to find internet service to get online to do their jobs on Tuesday. The outage for Comcast’s Xfinity internet service affected tens of thousands of customers across the country, including in the Chicago area. It was particularly troublesome for people who are still working from home.
New Jersey Herald

Comcast Xfinity internet, cable outages in NJ, across the country getting fixed

Comcast Xfinity customers are back online after a "network issue" caused service disruptions earlier Tuesday, a spokesperson said. "Earlier, some customers experienced intermittent service disruptions as a result of a network issue," a Comcast spokesperson said in a statement to the Asbury Park Press. "We have addressed the issue and service is now restoring for impacted customers, as we continue to investigate the root cause."
The Independent

Xfinity outage - latest updates: Internet issues continue for many Comcast users

Xfinity internet and cable has gone down, in an outage affecting users across the country.People were unable to get online – or even, in some cases, to check whether their internet had broken at all.The problems appear to be the result of technical issues at the provider.But neither Xfinity or its parent company Comcast have yet recognised the issue, or given any indication of how long it might last.Follow here for the latest updates on the problems.
SlashGear

Comcast Xfinity internet down, Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile outage also in play [UPDATE]

Comcast Xfinity issues ramped up at just after midnight EST and again at around 7AM. Outages appeared in states including Illinois, Indiana, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and New York. It would appear that this internet outage has also impacted TV service in these areas. UPDATE: Users across the United States are now reporting problems with multiple mobile internet services and internet providers – almost as if there’s a single issue at hand.
Lincoln Courier

Xfinity nationwide internet outage includes Springfield, Chicagoland

Internet users in Springfield and beyond reported internet outages Tuesday morning. Droves of users on social media identifying as Xfinity customers reported internet outages in the early hours. The company has yet to explain the outage. Reports of outages began overnight in the Bay Area and extended to the Midwest...
Herald & Review

Comcast issues statement on internet outage

BLOOMINGTON — Comcast said Tuesday that a "network issue" was the cause of internet and phone outage Tuesday. "We have addressed the issue and service is now restoring for impacted customers, as we continue to investigate the root cause. We apologize to those who were affected," the company said in a statement.
WDEF

Comcast announces Internet boost for Chattanooga area

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Comcast on Wednesday announced that the company is boosting internet speeds for Chattanooga customers at no extra charge. The following upgrades are now live at no additional cost to customers:. Performance Starter upload speeds doubled to 50/10 Mbps. Performance Select upload speeds doubled to 100/10 Mbps. Performance...
1470 WMBD

Comcast/Xfinity customers see long outage Tuesday morning

Peoria, Ill — Comcast is confirming earlier reports of a wide-spread internet outage in the region. According to the publication “Block Club Chicago”, many Comcast Xfinity customers experienced outages across Illinois and several other states through the early part of the day Tuesday. Initial reports of the mass outage began...
indiana105.com

Comcast Reports Widespread Outages

Philadelphia-based communications giant Comcast is reporting widespread outages across the country. Outages have been reported in Northwest Indiana, as well as other parts of the Hoosier state, across the Chicago area and elsewhere in Illinois, also in Michigan, Philadelphia, and New Jersey. Customers are reporting connectivity problems like accessing the Internet and phone service. The outage was first reported around 7am Central time with some services slowly being restored to customers. No word at this time on what led to the widespread outages this morning.
WOLF

Comcast/Xfinity outages impacting some phone services in our area

NORTHEAST Pa. (WOLF) — Some of you may be experiencing an outage with your Comcast/Xfinity services. This is not only affecting internet and TV but some phone services too. It has been reported that a massive outage has affected several states including Pennsylvania. It began around 7:30 AM Tuesday morning.
Chicago Sun-Times

Widespread Comcast internet outage hits Chicago, other cities

A widespread broadband internet service outage appears to be affecting many Comcast Xfinity customers across the United States, including in the Chicago area, as countless customers report being unable to access the web. The outage began Tuesday morning when internet access to Comcast customers across the city dropped. It’s unclear...
KTVU FOX 2

Comcast outage impacts Bay Area during strong storm

Comcast internet and television service has been interrupted to an unknownnumber of its customers, but the outage appears to be widespread. Comcast has not yet commented about the problem, so it is unclear if it is related to the heavy rain and strong winds hitting the Bay Area.
