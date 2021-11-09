CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

ODOT will get $1.2 billion for projects. Where will the money go?

By Emily Burris, Gabby Urenda
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VSa7Z_0crFchgi00

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Department of Transportation will receive more than 1.2 billion dollars in funding from the bipartisan infrastructure bill.

To explain more, KOIN 6 News spoke with ODOT’s assistant director of finance, revenue and compliance, Travis Brouwer.

ODOT: Distracted driving ‘an epidemic’

Brouwer explained how the money will be spent, priorities for the agency, when projects can start and deadlines to deal with.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Comments / 8

Dave Smith
3d ago

$1BILLION to waste & kickbacks...the remaining $200,000,000? What's that in Californian, 1/2 mile of high speed train tracks?

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KOIN 6 News

Pandemic, budget cuts slows PPB recruiting

Before the COVID-19 pandemic and before City Council slashed the Portland police budget in June of 2020 – Sergeant Trevor Tyler said if you filled out an application to become a Portland police officer it would take anywhere from a year and a half to more than two years before you were fully-trained.
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
Local
Oregon Government
Portland, OR
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Distracted Driving#Infrastructure
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

 https://www.koin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy