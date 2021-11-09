Missouri’s Longest Standing Police Chief Speaks Against Second Amendment Preservation Act
(Missourinet) Missouri is making national news once again, this time regarding a...www.northwestmoinfo.com
(Missourinet) Missouri is making national news once again, this time regarding a...www.northwestmoinfo.com
I don't care how long he has been a cheif if he is against our 2nd amendment right witch are God given because the police can't garentee you that they will be there when you need them .given that they can't be every where you just don't allow anyone to stab you while you wait for police or stand by and watch criminal harm a family member while you wait for them you take matters in you hand and take care of it yourself with whatever you have to deal with evil being done period.
the 2nd amendment right is constitutional and as a law abide,tax paying citizen I am entitled that right!!
Comments / 9