CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Missouri’s Longest Standing Police Chief Speaks Against Second Amendment Preservation Act

northwestmoinfo.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Missourinet) Missouri is making national news once again, this time regarding a...

www.northwestmoinfo.com

Comments / 9

Willie Watkins
3d ago

I don't care how long he has been a cheif if he is against our 2nd amendment right witch are God given because the police can't garentee you that they will be there when you need them .given that they can't be every where you just don't allow anyone to stab you while you wait for police or stand by and watch criminal harm a family member while you wait for them you take matters in you hand and take care of it yourself with whatever you have to deal with evil being done period.

Reply(2)
4
Chris
3d ago

the 2nd amendment right is constitutional and as a law abide,tax paying citizen I am entitled that right!!

Reply
4
Related
The Center Square

Missouri governor considering unemployment benefits for those fired for refusing federally mandated COVID-19 vaccinations

(The Center Square) – If a worker is fired for not getting a federally mandated COVID-19 vaccination, Missouri Republican Gov. Mike Parson wants to help them. “You see what Iowa just did,” Parson said Thursday in an interview with The Center Square. “I think we want to make sure civil rights or civil liberties are being exercised. If somebody has religious conviction, we want to make sure that's upheld – whatever that takes. And if it's for health reasons, we want to include that, too.”
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Government
State
Missouri State
mycouriertribune.com

Missouri Chamber rallies businesses to speak out against federal vaccine mandate

(The Center Square) – The Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry is speaking out against the Occupational Health and Safety Administration (OSHA) mandate to vaccinate employees and encouraging other businesses to do the same. “We are calling on the Missouri business community to unite against this reckless mandate,” Daniel Mehan,...
MISSOURI STATE
northwestmoinfo.com

Missouri State Office Fire Causes At Least $2.5M in Damage

(AP) – Missouri Gov. Mike Parson’s office says a fire at a state-leased building caused more than $2.5 million in damage. Parson’s office on Friday said the state fire marshal’s office didn’t determine what caused the Monday night fire at the Jefferson City building. No one was injured. The $2.5...
MISSOURI STATE
northwestmoinfo.com

Senator Blunt Claims Vaccine Mandate as “Huge Misreading” and Vows to Fight

FILE - In this March 5, 2021, file photo, Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo., heads to the chamber as the Senate holds a voting marathon on the Democrats' $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill that's expected to end with the chamber's approval of the measure, at the Capitol in Washington. Sen. Blunt says he will not seek a third term in the U.S. Senate. Blunt, who turned 71 in January, was widely expected to seek a third term in 2022. He made the surprise announcement in a video Monday, March 8, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite File)
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Second Amendment#Police
Iola Register

Even with amendment’s defeat, police reform still needed in Minneapolis

The ill-conceived proposal to replace the Minneapolis Police Department with a Department of Public Safety has been soundly defeated. In the face of rising crime, including a 40% increase in carjackings, Minneapolis voters on Tuesday rejected an empty plan that featured promises and interpretations of what might happen, but few actual details.
MINNEAPOLIS, KS
live5news.com

Charleston’s longest-serving sworn police officer retires

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - After more than 50 years of service, Charleston’s longest-serving sworn police officer is retiring from the agency. Sgt. Donald F. Daquigan served the city for more than 50 years, Inspector Michael Gillooly said. “During that time, he has been a vital member of our CPD team,”...
CHARLESTON, SC
northwestmoinfo.com

Governor Says Covid Vaccine Mandate Would be Devastating for Iowa Nursing Homes

(Radio Iowa) Governor Kim Reynolds has signed the State of Iowa onto three separate lawsuits that are challenging Biden Administration Covid vaccination requirements in the workplace. “We’re going to keep fighting for Iowans to give them the opportunity to make their own choice about their health care,” Reynolds says. In...
IOWA STATE
KRDO News Channel 13

Pueblo Police Chief and District Attorney speak out against legislative laws

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- During a Pueblo City Council Work Session Monday, Pueblo Police Chief Steven Noeller and 10th Judicial District Attorney Jeff Chostner claimed they are struggling to do their job because of legislative laws passed in Denver. Their comments are on the heels of new crime statistics in Pueblo showing a rise in The post Pueblo Police Chief and District Attorney speak out against legislative laws appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Constitution
northwestmoinfo.com

Planned Road Work for Northwest Missouri, November 15-21

Interste-29 – Bridge painting project at the Nodaway River Bridge (mile marker 66.4) through late November. I-229 – Pavement repair at Route K (Andrew County, mile marker 10.8 to 11.4) Nov. 15 – 19. Some lane closures could remain in place overnight. A 13-foot width restriction is in place. Route...
MISSOURI STATE
star967.net

Pritzker Signs Right Of Conscience Act Amendment

Illinois’ Health Care Right of Conscience Act is facing changes. Governor J.B. Pritzker signed an amendment to the Act Monday that clarifies COVID-19 precautions and vaccine requirements. The amendment preserves the intent of the law, but says it isn’t a violation of the Act to take workplace public health measures such as efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19. The Act goes into effect on June 1, 2022.
PUBLIC HEALTH
northwestmoinfo.com

Missouri AG Sues on Healthcare Vax Mandate

FILE - In this Aug. 6, 2020 file photo, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt speaks during a news conference in St. Louis. Schmitt announced Wednesday, March 24, 2021, that he's making a bid for retiring U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt's seat. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File) (Missourinet) Missouri is suing against the...
LAW
northwestmoinfo.com

Small COVID Case Count Increase In DeKalb And Gentry Counties

New numbers released Monday afternoon by the Tri-County Health Department show small increases in the number of active COVID-19 cases in both DeKalb and Gentry Counties. The Tri-County Health Department says Gentry County has seen an increase of seven active cases since November 3 and DeKalb County has seen an increase of two active cases.
GENTRY COUNTY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

New Effort to Help Missourians Sign Up for Health Insurance

(Missourinet) The Missouri Primary Care Association has launched an effort to help Missourians sign up for health insurance through the federal marketplace or Medicaid. The “Show Me Coverage” partnership with 15 Missouri community health centers will include help over the phone and in-person to get enrolled. Participating community health centers include in Versailles, Kansas City, Hannibal, Sikeston, Rolla, Ellington, Ava and St. Louis. Open enrollment runs through January 15. More information is available at ShowMeCoverage.org.
MISSOURI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy