General Electric broken up after 129 years

By Howard Mustoe
Telegraph
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe industrial behemoth General Electric is to be broken up after years of turmoil and dwindling profits, bringing the curtain down on a US conglomerate which can trace its roots to Thomas Edison. GE will split into three businesses under plans proposed by its chief executive Lawrence Culp. He...

www.telegraph.co.uk

bloomberglaw.com

General Electric’s To-Do List Includes Divvying Up Huge IP Assets

Portfolio includes patents, trade secrets, software under copyright, trademarks. One holding company could manage IP useful across multiple entities. will have to decide how to allocate billions of dollars’ worth of patents, along with other intellectual property such as its name and iconic logo, as part of its split. How...
SOFTWARE
Forbes

Will General Electric Stock See Higher Levels After The Recent Split Announcement?

The stock price of General Electric is up 4.3% in a week, while it’s up 7% over the last month. The recent rise can be attributed to the company’s announcement of splitting into three different companies focused on Aviation, Healthcare, and Energy. The Healthcare business is expected to split in 2023 and Energy in 2024, leaving the Aviation business with GE. [1] Note that all three businesses have meaningful size with sales of $22 billion for Aviation, $18 billion for Healthcare, and Renewable Energy & Power sales of $33 billion in 2020.
STOCKS
wcn247.com

General Electric to split into 3 public companies

(AP)-- General Electric, the storied American manufacturer that struggled under its own weight after growing to become a sprawling conglomerate, will divide itself into three public companies focused on aviation, healthcare and energy. It is the culmination of an arduous, years-long reshaping of a symbol of American manufacturing might that...
BUSINESS
stockxpo.com

Jim Cramer says General Electric breaking up into 3 companies is the right move

CNBC’s Jim Cramer on Tuesday cheered General Electric‘s plan to break itself up into three standalone companies focused on energy, power, aviation and health care. While the eventual separation of the American industrial conglomerate may be symbolically somber, the “Mad Money” host said it’s the correct and necessary financial move, and he trusts GE’s chief executive, Larry Culp, to steer it through.
BUSINESS
Person
Thomas Edison
Person
Warren Buffett
Benzinga

PreMarket Prep Stock Of The Day: General Electric

No matter how skillful of a trader you are, there is always the element of good and bad luck. When you have multiple positions both long and short in your overnight portfolio, you are bound to experience both scenarios. Good luck is easy to deal with: book the profit and...
STOCKS
Benzinga

General Electric Stock Gaps All The Way Up To Resistance Level

General Electric was up 3.87% at $112.62 midday Tuesday. The stock saw a large gap up Tuesday morning to a resistance level in what technical traders call an ascending triangle pattern. The higher low trendline may continue to hold as support in the future for the stock while the $115...
STOCKS
Wenatchee World

Industrial conglomerate pioneer General Electric to break up

NEW YORK — General Electric said on Tuesday it would split into three public companies as the storied U.S. industrial conglomerate seeks to simplify its business, pare down debt and breathe life into a battered share price. The split marks the end of the 129-year-old conglomerate that was once the...
BUSINESS
gmauthority.com

General Motors CIO Randy Mott To Retire After 10 Years With Automaker

Randy Mott, General Motors’ Chief Information Officer and executive vice president for Global Information Technology, has announced his decision to retire from the company after 10 years. Mott first joined General Motors in February 2012 as its Senior Vice President of Global Information Technology and Chief Information Officer and was...
BUSINESS
worldairlinenews.com

AerCap completes the acquisition of GECAS from General Electric

AerCap Holdings N.V., the global leader in aircraft leasing, has announced that it has completed its acquisition of the GE Capital Aviation Services business (GECAS) from General Electric. The acquisition positions AerCap as the worldwide industry leader across all areas of aviation leasing: aircraft, engines and helicopters. The combined company...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Telegraph

Floundering smart meter rollout bids to plug into electric car revolution

A milestone of sorts was reached last week on one of the country’s biggest infrastructure projects. On Wednesday, energy smart meter number 16,037,179 was connected to the network. Its electricity and gas readings are now among the more than 646m messages being pinged out by the devices every month from...
WORLD
AFP

Rivian benefits from markets' thirst for electric automakers

Rivian's smashing entry into Wall Street, where its value soared higher than that of the traditional Detroit automakers, is confirmation of investors' voracious appetite for any company making electric vehicles. The IPO was the largest in the United States since 2014, and even before its debut, Rivian had raised $11.9 billion in financing. In its first day of trading, shares in the company backed by Amazon and Ford leapt as high as 50 percent, taking Rivian's market capitalization to more than $100 billion, if stock options and other convertible shares are taken into account. That was above General Motors and Ford itself, even though those companies produce millions of cars each year whereas Rivian is expected to deliver only 1,000 by the end of 2021, and has yet to make a profit.
BUSINESS
The Independent

Rivian: Amazon and Ford-backed electric car company becomes second-most valuable automaker in US

Shares of Rivian Automotive soared as much as 53 per cent in its Nasdaq debut on Wednesday, giving the Amazon and Ford-backed electric vehicle maker a market valuation of more than $100bn after the world’s biggest initial public offering this year.Such a valuation makes it bigger than General Motors at $86bn, Ford at $80bn, and Lucid Group at $69bn. Only Tesla is valued higher, with a market capitalisation of an astounding approximately $1 trillion.Blowing past the offer price of $78 per share, Rivian’s stock opened at $106.75 per share.Including securities, restricted stock units, the company is worth approximately $106bn.Investors...
BUSINESS
abc27 News

Johnson & Johnson to split into 2, aim for faster growth

(AP) — Johnson & Johnson is peeling off a consumer health business that helped it become the world’s biggest health care products maker. The company said Friday that it will separate its segment that sells Band-Aids, Listerine, and over-the-counter medicines like Tylenol from its pharmaceutical and medical device business. Company leaders told analysts that the […]
BUSINESS
Cheddar News

Electric Truck Maker Rivian Value Surpasses Established Car Giants GM and Ford

Electric vehicle startup Rivian is disrupting the auto industry following its record-breaking public debut on Wednesday taking it to a higher market value than legacy automakers Ford and General Motors. Thomas Speidel, CEO at fast battery-charging firm ADS-Tech Energy, joined Cheddar to talk about what the IPO means for the broader development of electric vehicles in the U.S. He also talked about the pressure Ford faces after its gas-powered F-150 had been the best-selling vehicle in the U.S. for nearly 45 years.
ECONOMY
The Motley Fool

Hyzon Reports First Revenue as Its Hydrogen Trucks Begin Shipping

As expected, Hyzon reported its first revenue in the third quarter. The company was technically profitable, thanks to some non-cash accounting credits. It expects to have its two U.S. factories up and running by the middle of next year. Electric heavy-truck maker Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) said that it remains on...
ECONOMY

