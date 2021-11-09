CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rare first Apple computer to be auctioned for estimated $500,000

The Hill
The Hill
 4 days ago
  • One of the first computers built by the founders of Apple is set to go on sale Tuesday and is projected to bring in between $400,000 and $600,000.
  • John Moran Auctioneers will auction the rare computer with bids beginning at $200,000.
  • “This is kind of the holy grail for vintage electronics and computer tech collectors,” Corey Cohen, an Apple-1 expert, told The Los Angeles Times. “That really makes it exciting for a lot of people.”

One of the first computers built by the founders of Apple is set to go on sale Tuesday and is projected to bring in between $400,000 and $600,000.

The 45-year-old Apple-1 model is one of around 200 built by Steve Wozniak and Steve Jobs alongside Patty Jobs and Daniel Kottke in Jobs' home in Los Altos, The Los Angeles Times reported.

John Moran Auctioneers will auction the rare computer with bids beginning at $200,000. The auction house notes that 50 of the 175 original units that sold for $666.66 were delivered to Paul Terrell, owner of ByteShop in Mountain View, California.

The unit up for auction was uncovered at the home of a former Chaffey College student who purchased it from a professor for $650 in 1977, according to The Times. The student asked the paper to remain anonymous until after the sale.

“This is kind of the holy grail for vintage electronics and computer tech collectors,” Corey Cohen, an Apple-1 expert, told the paper. “That really makes it exciting for a lot of people.”

Cohen told the paper only about 60 original models remain, but only 20 of them are functioning units. A separate operational unit sold for $905,000 at Bonhams auction house in 2014.

The unit, which underwent “extensive authentication, restoration, and evaluation process by one of the foremost experts in the field,” is one of six encased in Koa Wood. It will come with a Panasonic video monitor, a copy of the Apple-1 basic manual and operations guide, an original programming manual, and two Apple-1 software cassette tapes as well as three original video, power and cassette interface cables.

