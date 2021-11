Sunderland will travel to Arsenal in the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup after the draw was made on Saturday morning.The only EFL club left in the competition were able to avoid Chelsea and Liverpool but will face Mikel Arteta’s side at the Emirates on the week commencing 20 December.It will be the first meeting between the clubs since May, 2017 when the Black Cats lost 2-0 at Arsenal having already had their relegation from the Premier League confirmed.🏆 We will travel to @Arsenal in the quarter final of the #CarabaoCup! pic.twitter.com/L4GEqCXuKv— Sunderland AFC (@SunderlandAFC) October 30, 2021Sunderland have since gone...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 14 DAYS AGO