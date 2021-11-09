Gov. Ron DeSantis to award $13M to benefit Weeki Wachee Springs State Park

SPRING HILL, Fla. (WFLA) — Gov. Ron DeSantis held a press conference at the Weeki Wachee Springs State Park in Spring Hill Tuesday.

The governor announced grants totaling $481 Million for 103 projects across Florida aimed at improving water quality.

“More than $13 million is being awarded for five projects, which will benefit Weeki Wachee Springs,” DeSantis said.

The projects awarded will improve water quality in water bodies across Florida, reducing total nitrogen loading by a combined more than 700,000 pounds per year.

“These awards are going to make a big difference for our world-renowned springs and water quality all throughout the state of Florida,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “Florida’s water resources are what our economy runs on – they are an economic driver, but even apart from that, our environment is really integral to what these communities are all about. We’re blessed to have it and we have a responsibility to leave it better than we found it.

“We are so honored to have Governor DeSantis visit Weeki Wachee Springs State Park for today’s important announcement,” said Senate President Wilton Simpson. “Florida’s pristine natural beauty is world-renowned and together with Governor DeSantis, the Florida Legislature has worked to ensure that we have the funds necessary to preserve these resources. We have been working for many years to dedicate more resources to wastewater programs that we know make a huge difference in our environment, and our Governor has been a tremendous champion of those efforts. We are proud to partner with Governor DeSantis not only to keep Florida free, but to preserve her natural beauty and resources for future generations.”

