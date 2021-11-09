California rolled out websites and apps to fight COVID-19 — did they work?

Deployed by governments around the world to attempt to curb the spread of the virus, such apps help traditional contact tracers — health workers who call up people who have been in close contact with an infected person to warn them of possible exposure — by using mobile phone data, allowing for people who the person does not know to be notified as well. In the U.S., tech titans Apple and Google, whose operating systems are used by nearly all of the smartphones in the country, joined forces to co-develop a framework for apps that could be adopted by local health authorities. Dubbed Exposure Notification, it uses wireless Bluetooth technology to communicate with nearby phones. Users who test positive for COVID-19 are supposed to upload a PIN to the app, which then notifies anyone else with the app who has been within six feet of them for at least 15 minutes in the past 10 days. Out of concerns for privacy, it does this anonymously, so the infected person’s identity is not revealed.

