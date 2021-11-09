Ryan Saunders hired to teach sports leadership class at University of Northwestern

Today’s guest columnists are Arthur Bryant and Cary Joshi, attorneys at Bailey Glasser LLP.
Male and female athletes at colleges and universities throughout America now have a new opportunity to make a lot of money off of their name, image and likeness (NIL). But, if their schools don’t treat men and women equally, these colleges will have a problem: liability for discriminating against their athletes on the basis of sex, in violation of Title IX.
Before July 1, 2021, activities such as appearing in advertising or promotions, selling autographs, or tweeting endorsements were violations of NCAA rules, and potential grounds for declaring...
