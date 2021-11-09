Ryan Saunders hired to teach sports leadership class at University of Northwestern

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - This week for Friday Night Sports Hero we feature a three sport athlete from North Platte High School. Ryan Kaminski competes on the football field, basketball court and soccer field for the Bulldogs. Although, part of this football season for Ryan is looking a little different. Halfway through the regular season the Dawgs were playing Lincoln North Star at home and they won the game 47-9. The Dawgs might have won the game, but they lost Ryan who played Wide Receiver to a season ending injury. During the first half of the game Ryan went up for a catch and came down with the ball along with a broken tibia and fibula.

