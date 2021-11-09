CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Ryan Saunders hired to teach sports leadership class at University of Northwestern

By Kent Youngblood
Minneapolis Star Tribune
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer Wolves coach Ryan Saunders has been hired as an adjunct professor at the University of Northwestern in St. Paul for the Spring 2022 semester. Saunders will teach Sports Leadership,...

www.startribune.com

