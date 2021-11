Lilac season was a sacred thing in my house. There was a good bush of lilacs about seven houses down and my Nana and I would walk barefoot to go stand under the bush and breathe and breathe and not talk. Twilight was important too, and sitting on the porch in the one good wicker chair when it rained with our feet on the railing. And hours of playing chip rummy. And trout pate on melba toast. And gossip with the aunts and my mom and my Nana, in the bathroom or the kitchen or sitting cross-legged on someone’s bed.

