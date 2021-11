The joy on the face of 21-year-old right-back Ben Johnson after he opened the scoring in West Ham United’s win over Aston Villa on Saturday evening will no doubt have been mirrored by the coaches at the club’s academy who have overseen the Londoner’s journey to the first-team since all the way back in 2007.Johnson gave the Hammers the lead at Villa Park with an extremely well-taken left-footed shot into the far corner beyond the despairing Emiliano Martinez before dancing with his team-mates while sporting the kind of juvenile, beaming grin that perfectly captured the glee of the moment.The Londoner...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 12 DAYS AGO