Maddie Brown Brush’s new family members are already wreaking havoc on her household. See the photos of the wreckage. Sister Wives alum living ‘best life’ with husband. Maddie Brown Brush has had a few big changes in her life recently. For one, she and her husband, Caleb, purchased their first home in North Carolina. She shared some of the renovations, as well as one downside to home ownership.

FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS ・ 13 DAYS AGO