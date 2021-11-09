CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
$1M gift given to WVU for education students

By Associated Press
MORGANTOWN, WV (AP) — A scholarship has been established at West Virginia University for first-generation undergraduate students from the state who are pursuing a degree in education and demonstrate financial need.

WVU President Gordon Gee issues letter explaining role on board at new University of Austin

The Suzanne Walker Rogers Weber Endowed Education Scholarship was established by her daughters, Elizabeth Rogers Bald and Jennifer Rogers Denham. Their mother died five years ago of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis or Lou Gehrig’s disease.

The $1 million scholarship gift honors Walker Rogers Weber, a South Charleston native who earned her bachelor’s degree in education from WVU in 1962. She had a classroom of 30 first graders in Columbus, Ohio, following graduation and later taught preschool, ran a nursery school and oversaw Head Start programs in the Cleveland area.

