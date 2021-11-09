$1M gift given to WVU for education students

MORGANTOWN, WV (AP) — A scholarship has been established at West Virginia University for first-generation undergraduate students from the state who are pursuing a degree in education and demonstrate financial need.

The Suzanne Walker Rogers Weber Endowed Education Scholarship was established by her daughters, Elizabeth Rogers Bald and Jennifer Rogers Denham. Their mother died five years ago of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis or Lou Gehrig’s disease.

The $1 million scholarship gift honors Walker Rogers Weber, a South Charleston native who earned her bachelor’s degree in education from WVU in 1962. She had a classroom of 30 first graders in Columbus, Ohio, following graduation and later taught preschool, ran a nursery school and oversaw Head Start programs in the Cleveland area.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.