Politics

US Holocaust Museum says China boosting Uighur repression

By Associated Press
New York Post
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON — The US Holocaust Memorial Museum says it has compiled evidence of increasing government repression against Uighur Muslims in China’s western Xinjiang region. In a new report released Tuesday, the museum’s Center for the Prevention of Genocide says there is now “a reasonable basis” to believe that previously alleged crimes...

nypost.com

IBTimes

China Says US Report On Nuclear Arsenal 'Full Of Prejudice'

Beijing hit back Thursday against a US report on China's expansion of its nuclear arsenal, calling it "full of prejudice", and accused Washington of overhyping the threat. The Chinese foreign ministry's comments came after the Pentagon said that China was growing its nuclear weapons much more quickly than anticipated, narrowing the gap with the United States.
POLITICS
milwaukeesun.com

US senator submits bill to boost Taiwan's military capabilities amid China tensions

Washington [US], November 3 (ANI): Amid Beijing's growing military aggression, a US senator has introduced the Arm Taiwan Act of 2021 to strengthen Taiwan's defences against a possible Chinese invasion. The legislation calls for allocating USD 3 billion annually for a new Taiwan Security Assistance Initiative to accelerate Taiwan's deployment...
FOREIGN POLICY
State
Washington State
AFP

US says China expanding nuclear arsenal faster than anticipated

China is expanding its nuclear arsenal much more quickly than anticipated, the United States has said, but Beijing on Thursday slammed the Pentagon report as overhyping the threat. The United States has declared China its principal security concern for the future, as Beijing works to build the People's Liberation Army into "world-class forces" by 2049, according to its official plan. The People's Republic of China (PRC) could have 700 deliverable nuclear warheads by 2027, and could top 1,000 by 2030 -- an arsenal two-and-a-half times the size of what the Pentagon predicted only a year ago, according to the Pentagon report published Wednesday. Like the United States and Russia, the two leading nuclear powers, China is building a "nuclear triad," with capabilities to deliver nuclear weapons from land-based ballistic missiles, from missiles launched from the air, and from submarines, it said.
FOREIGN POLICY
BBC

COP26: China and US agree to boost climate co-operation

China and the US have agreed to boost climate co-operation over the next decade, in a surprise announcement at the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow. The world's two biggest CO2 emitters pledged to act in a joint declaration. It says both sides will "recall their firm commitment to work together"...
ENVIRONMENT
WDIO-TV

China climate envoy: China, US, pledge to boost cooperation

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — China’s climate envoy says China and the United States have pledged to increase cooperation on climate action at U.N. talks in Glasgow. Xie Zhenhua told reporters Wednesday that the two biggest carbon polluters would outline their efforts in a joint statement based on the guidelines of the 2015 Paris Agreement on climate change.
ENVIRONMENT
#Crimes Against Humanity#Holocaust#Us Holocaust Museum#Uighur Muslims#Chinese
Birmingham Star

China's repression on Uyghurs spreads beyond its borders: Report

Beijing [China], November 11 (ANI): China's crackdown on Uyghurs has spread beyond its borders, a new report from a rights group revealed, adding that Chinese agents have tracked, harassed and threatened members of the minority community in 22 nations. The data has been reported in a report titled "Your Family...
CHINA
AFP

Top Chinese Communist Party members pass historic resolution

Top Communist Party leaders wrapped up a key meeting in Beijing by passing an important resolution on the party's past, state media said Thursday, which is expected to cement President Xi Jinping's legacy in Chinese history books. Xi, the uncontested leader of the world's most populous nation, has been heading a pivotal plenary of the ruling party's top figures since Monday in the Chinese capital.
CHINA
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Politics
Country
China
UN News Centre

Conviction of US journalist symbolic of media repression in Myanmar: UN rights chief

The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights on Friday urged authorities in Myanmar to immediately release all journalists who have been jailed for practicing their profession. Rights chief Michelle Bachelet said the conviction and harsh sentencing of American journalist Danny Fenster was emblematic of a wider plight of journalists in the country who have faced constant repression, in the wake of a military coup in February.
WORLD
New York Post

Xi Jinping’s new ‘status’ is a sign of weakness

China’s President Xi Jinping’s weakness is showing in his rush to score honors he plainly doesn’t deserve: At his order, the Chinese Communist Party on Thursday passed a resolution declaring his leadership to be a “historic landmark,” same as Mao Zedong and Deng Xiaoping. Yes, Mao and Deng both ordered...
CHINA
AFP

US slaps sanctions on Cambodians over naval base

The United States on Wednesday slapped sanctions on two Cambodian officials over a US-funded naval base that is increasingly being renovated for use by China, alleging corruption. The Treasury Department said it was freezing any US assets and criminalizing transactions with senior defense ministry official Chau Phirun and naval commander Tea Vinh over the Ream Naval Base. The two and other Cambodian officials allegedly conspired to inflate costs at the base on the Gulf of Thailand and take the proceeds, the Treasury Department said. "The United States will not stand by while corrupt officials personally benefit at the expense of the Cambodian people," Andrea Gacki, who is in charge of sanctions at the Treasury Department, said in a statement.
FOREIGN POLICY
TheConversationAU

Xi Jinping puts his stamp on Communist Party history, but is his support as strong as his predecessors?

As the Chinese Communist Party’s sixth plenary session wraps up in Beijing, much of the focus outside China has been on two key aspects. The first is the meeting was primarily designed to strengthen the political position of Xi Jinping as both general secretary of the CCP and president of the country heading into next year’s Party Congress when he looks certain to secure a third five-year term as leader. The second is the approval of a resolution on Communist Party history. This was intended not only to cement Xi’s position in the party, but also determine the official narrative of CCP...
CHINA
Washington Examiner

Ending the Korean War could be Biden's biggest mistake yet

Joe Biden sold his candidacy on the promise that the adults would be back in charge. He took that same message to world leaders. Reality was different. Rather than define itself with competence, Biden’s mismanagement and the gross incompetence of his national security team have hemorrhaged U.S credibility, empowered terrorists, and shot adrenaline into the ambitions of global rivals Russia and China.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

