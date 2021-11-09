CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Breland still wrapping his mind around going from ‘nobody’ to making his CMA debut this Wednesday

By Monica Rivera
 3 days ago

When not dropping jaws with his electric energy on stage, Country newcomer Breland is collaborating with a long list of today’s stars who are patiently awaiting their chance at an opportunity to make hit music with the 26-year-old Alabama native.

From Sam Hunt to Dierks Bentley and HARDY , Breland has created some one-of-a-kind masterpieces that have breathed new life into the Country genre as a category all their own and it all started with a trip to Keith Urban ’s house.

After receiving an invite from Keith Urban for a songwriting session at his house (yes, that means Nicole Kidman ’s house too), Breland packed up his car first thing in the morning and headed to Nashville from Atlanta and arrived hours early.

“I left early in the morning to get there because I was living in Atlanta at the time when he reached out,” the “Don’t Touch My Truck,” singer told Audacy’s Rob + Holly . I was like, ‘This is one of those opportunities you can’t really miss,’ so I was just like, ‘Hey, let’s make it bright and early and give ourselves as many hours as possible to get some music done.“

Bet that was a long drive for Mr. Breland! Wonder if he listened to Keith Urban music the whole way…

“I think I was on different phone calls with like, parents and siblings and friends [saying] like, ‘You wouldn’t believe where I’m headed right now or what’s going on.’ I don’t think I really even listened to any music that morning, I think I was just like, so excited I was just filling everybody in.”

He continued, “It came about so fast, it was literally the next morning after he called so I was just letting every body know what was going on.”

Well, now the whole world knows what’s going on with Breland and to say we are obsessed withhold be a massive understatement.

“The craziest thing about it is that two years ago I wouldn’t have even considered myself an artist,” he shared. “I was writing songs for people and had no intention of putting anything out or really pursuing that path at that particular time.”

He continued, “Shortly there after, ‘My Truck’ kind of started to go viral on the Internet and I’ve been in a whirlwind this past couple years and I say that to say that — this is something that I’m incredibly grateful for because there are so many ways that it couldn’t have happened, a lot of ways that I may not have ended up in a space like this.”

Catch Breland and all his humbleness during his performance of “Beers on Me” with Dierks Bentley and HARDY on Wednesday night’s 55th Annual CMA Awards , airing live from Nashville on ABC.

