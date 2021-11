The UN nuclear watchdog on Wednesday reported that Iran has again boosted its stock of highly enriched uranium, just days before talks are set to resume seeking to revive the 2015 nuclear deal. In a report seen by AFP, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) estimated Iran's stockpile of highly enriched uranium at 2,489.7 kilograms -- many times in excess of the limit laid down in the 2015 agreement. The total amount now includes 113.8 kg enriched to 20 percent, up from 84.3 kg in September, and 17.7 kg enriched up to 60 percent, up from 10 kg, the report said. The document will be discussed during the IAEA's Board of Governors, scheduled for next week with diplomats preparing to restart talks in Vienna on November 29 over reviving the moribund 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers.

MIDDLE EAST ・ 20 HOURS AGO