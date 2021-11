We've teamed with Hot Water Music on an exclusive "tangerine" vinyl variant of their new album, limited to 300. Pre-order yours now. Hot Water Music recently signed to Equal Vision for a new album, and now that album has been announced. It's called Feel The Void, it's due March 18 via their new label home, and it reunites the band with producer Brian McTernan, who helmed the band's early 2000s classics A Flight and A Crash, Caution, and The New What Next. It also comes with painted, collage-like album artwork that recalls the style of the band's early albums.

ROCK MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO