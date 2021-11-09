CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
With fresh funding, St. Louis-based HFW Cos. makes first acquisition

By Diana Barr
St. Louis Business Journal
St. Louis Business Journal
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A St. Louis-based professional services firm targeting the architecture, engineering and construction sector for acquisitions has made its first buy and is adding staff...

St. Louis Nonprofit Launches Investment Fund to Support Black- and Latino-Owned Businesses

WEPOWER is rethinking how communities reinvest in metro area neighborhoods that have long been ignored. The nonprofit recently announced the launch of its new $1.5 million investment fund. Dubbed Elevate/Elevar Capital, the dollars from it will be used to empower Black- and Latino-owned businesses to become pillars of their communities, build a tax base in local neighborhoods and accelerate shared wealth.
