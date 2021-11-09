With fresh funding, St. Louis-based HFW Cos. makes first acquisition

Levenfeld Pearlstein is delighted to announce that Kelly Booker has joined the firm as a Partner in its Real Estate Group. Booker’s practice focuses on representing clients in connection with corporate real estate transactions, including acquisitions and dispositions, financing and refinancing transactions, restructurings, commercial real estate development and construction, commercial leasing, and mezzanine financing. She also represents REITs and other companies in connection with the acquisition, disposition, leasing, and financing of properties leased to the federal government. She practices out of the Washington, D.C. area.
