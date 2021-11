It was either inevitable or simply planned this way since it would appear that The Ballerina has been an idea that hadn’t been put in motion until recently as Ana de Armas is currently in talks for the John Wick spinoff, possibly to star as the lead actress. Having recently starred in a Bond movie it’s not a big leap really for Armas, whose career has been building steadily over the years with several big appearances, is someone that people should probably still be keeping an eye on since to this date she’s taken on a variety of roles that paint her as the protagonist and at times the antagonist, showing that she has an incredible range at this time. This quality can definitely make for an impressive showing if she does in fact take on the lead role and decides to exist within the John Wick universe, which would be kind of cool, especially if there’s any possibility of a cameo or more from the famed assassin. But that might be expecting a little too much, especially since Wick’s presence might overshadow this story just a little.

