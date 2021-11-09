CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Music

Killswitch Engage reschedule tour with August Burns Red & Light The Torch for 2022

By Andrew Sacher
brooklynvegan.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKillswitch Engage have rescheduled their tour with fellow metalcore vets August Burns Red and former KsE vocalist Howard Jones' band Light The Torch that was originally planned for 2020. It now goes down in winter 2022. There's a NYC show on February 8 at Terminal 5, and tickets will...

www.brooklynvegan.com

Comments / 0

