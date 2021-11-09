Killswitch Engage reschedule tour with August Burns Red & Light The Torch for 2022

Mitski returned with a new single "Working for the Knife," last month, and now she's announced a new album! Laurel Hell, the follow-up to 2018's excellent Be The Cowboy, is due out February 4, 2022 via Dead Oceans (pre-order on red vinyl). "Laurel Hell is a term from the Southern Appalachians in the US, where laurel bushes basically grow in these dense thickets, and they grow really wide," Mitski told Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1. "And I mean, I've never experienced it myself, but when you get stuck in these thickets, you can't get out. Or so the story goes. And so there are a lot of Laurel Hells in America, in the south, where they're named after the people who died within them because they were stuck. And so the thing is, laurel flowers are so pretty. They just burst into these explosions of just beauty. And I just, I liked the notion of being stuck inside this explosion of flowers and perhaps even dying within one of them."

MUSIC ・ 3 DAYS AGO