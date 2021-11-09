CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ethereum Name Service Token, ENS, Soars on First Day of Trading

By Fredrik Vold
cryptonews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEthereum (ETH)’s decentralized naming system, Ethereum Name Service (ENS), has just launched its highly-anticipated governance token via an airdrop that can be claimed by existing ENS users. At 14:09 UTC, the ENS token traded at USD 46, up a whopping 156% in less than a day, with the majority...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ens#Tokens#Domain Name#Uniswap#Uni#Coingecko#Crypto Exchange Coinbase#Dune Analytics#Ethereum Name Service#The Ethereum Name Service
