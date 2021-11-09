Traffic pattern on Granby St. Bridge in Norfolk changing Tuesday

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A heads up for drivers and pedestrians. The traffic pattern on the Granby Street Bridge is changing Tuesday.

The bridge is getting extensive repairs to address corrosion and deterioration issues and to improve the bridge’s overall condition.

After a year of work, all the northbound lanes will re-open to traffic on Tuesday, Nov. 9. Now, the southbound far right lane (the bike lane) on the bridge will close to traffic. The two far left lanes of the southbound bridge will remain open to traffic, along with access to Llewellyn Avenue.

This new pattern is expected to remain in place through mid-March. At that time, the southbound bridge will close and traffic on the northbound bridge will change to a single southbound lane.

The speed limit in the vicinity of the bridge remains reduced to 25 mph.

Norfolk’s Department of Transit says it will continue to update the public in advance of future reconfigurations.

The work is expected to be completed in late 2022.

Map showing the Granby Street Bridge in Norfolk, which is undergoing extensive repairs. (Photo courtesy: City of Norfolk)

