CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Dwayne Johnson Reveals He Almost Didn’t Rap On Tech N9ne’s “Face Off”

By Hayley Hynes
hotnewhiphop.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you’ve been on TikTok at all over the past few weeks, you’ve likely gotten a preview of Dwayne Johnson’s verse on Tech N9ne’s track, “Face Off.” The song was a part of the latter’s ASIN9NE album, which dropped a month ago, on October 8th, and has since blown up all...

www.hotnewhiphop.com

Comments / 0

Related
GamesRadar+

Dwayne Johnson thinks he can make a DC/Marvel crossover happen

Dwayne Johnson wants to see a crossover between Marvel and DC – and he thinks he's the person to make it happen. "I think there’s a crossover with Black Adam, Wonder Woman," Johnson told Variety at the premiere for his latest movie, Netflix's Red Notice. "What we were just talking about today was, I turned to Ryan [Reynolds] and Gal [Gadot] and I said, 'There should be a crossover Marvel and DC Universe. We can be the ones to possibly make it happen.' So we’ll see, we’ll see what happens down the road."
MOVIES
Billboard

Dwayne Johnson Shows His 'Face Off' Rap Skills on 'Kimmel': Watch

Dwayne Johnson is showing off his rap skills. During a joint appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Wednesday (Nov. 3) alongside Gal Gadot to promote their new movie, Red Notice, the former wrestler took a brief moment during the show to flex his verse on Tech N9ne's "Face Off," which has gone viral on TikTok in the weeks since its release.
MUSIC
Outsider.com

Dwayne Johnson Reveals Tribute to Daughters on Every Bottle of His Tequila Brand

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has come a long way since playing the lovable but clueless Joe Kingman in Disney’s “The Game Plan.” The 2007 flick shows Johnson in character as a football player at the height of his career living his very best bachelor life. Everything gets turned on its head, however, when an 8-year-old girl shows up at his doorstep and reveals that she’s actually his daughter from a past relationship.
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joey King
Person
Dwayne Johnson
Person
Tech N9ne
AOL Corp

Dwayne Johnson says he'll no longer use real guns on his company's sets following the 'Rust' tragedy

In the aftermath of the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of Rust, Red Notice star Dwayne Johnson has become the latest Hollywood power player to put the use of real firearms on film and TV sets on notice. Speaking with Variety at the premiere of his upcoming Netflix blockbuster action film, the actor and producer behind such firepower-heavy films as Skyscraper and Rampage vowed that rubber guns would be the rule going forward for all of the projects made under his Seven Bucks Productions banner.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Dwayne Johnson Reveals the Surprising Disney Soundtrack He Listens to Every Morning

Dwayne Johnson listens to one surprising Disney soundtrack every morning. During a conversation with Jess Cage on Sirius XM, he revealed that his household loves The Descendants. In the Disney Channel series, famous characters' children and relatives extend to a whole different set of stories. It's no shock that Johnson's young children would be drawn to that franchise. The Descendants is one of the major hits on Disney right now and doesn't look like it's slowing down with the demand for content on Disney+. The Rock explained to the radio host that they had some Halloween fun at this house over the weekend. Kids were in costume and everyone was having a good time. You can't escape the singalong though. Check out what he had to say.
TV & VIDEOS
WDIO-TV

Dwayne Johnson's production company to stop using real guns

Dwayne Johnson says his production company Seven Bucks will no longer use real guns on any set, following death of "Rust" cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. Seven Bucks was not involved in the "Rust" movie. "Moving forward on any Seven Bucks production, in television or film or otherwise, we will not use...
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Watch: WWE Fan Creates a Mashup of The Rock's 'Face Off' Rap and Roman Reigns' Entrance Theme

If you've been paying attention to the online world of pro wrestling music, you've noticed that Roman Reigns' "Head of the Table" entrance theme has become a popular sample for various mashups. YouTube Joe Mashups recently combined that song with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's verse from the Tech N9ne song "Face Off," and the end result is quite impressive.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Red Notice
arcamax.com

Dwayne Johnson says he won't use real guns on movie sets after 'Rust' shooting

After the “Rust” shooting, Dwayne Johnson won’t be messing with any real guns moving forward — at least not when he’s working. “Any movie ... that Seven Bucks does with any studio, the rule is we’re not going to use real guns. That’s it,” the actor told Variety at the Wednesday premiere of his new big-budget heist film, “Red Notice.” Johnson was talking about his company Seven Bucks Productions.
MOVIES
SuperHeroHype

Dwayne Johnson Shares His Thoughts on Black Adam’s Early Cut

Dwayne Johnson Shares His Thoughts on Black Adam’s Early Cut. This year’s DC FanDome livestream treated viewers to a number of highly-anticipated projects on DC’s upcoming film slate. However, one of the biggest highlights was the first proper look at Dwayne Johnson’s long-awaited Black Adam movie. The footage made a pretty convincing case that Teth-Adam is compellingly different from other DCEU headliners. And according to Johnson, the filmmakers are hard at work on applying the finishing touches.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
iTunes
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
outsider.com

Dwayne Johnson Showed Off Brute Strength, Destroying Steel Gate

Dwayne Johson has gone by many names in the course of his career. Those names include The Rock, The People’s Champ, and the Brahma Bull. They all speak to his strength. If it wasn’t in the name, we could all see it in his performance in the ring during his time as a professional wrestler. More recently, we get to see The Rock in the gym moving otherworldly amounts of iron while draped in a logging chain. In short, Johnson is an absolute beast.
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Black Adam: Dwayne Johnson Teases How He Has "Envisioned" Crossover with Henry Cavill's Superman

Black Adam is officially less than a year from arriving in theaters, and fans are excited to see Dwayne Johnson's take on the DC antihero fully realized. The character has gone toe-to-toe with a number of prominent DC characters over the years, including some pretty infamous run-ins with Superman. For years, there has been speculation as to whether or not Johnson could share the screen with Henry Cavill's version of Superman — and it looks like the actor is hinting at what that could hypothetically entail. In a tweet, which you can check out below, Johnson retweeted a comic page from Doomsday Clock, which shows Superman and Black Adam meeting cordially. As he puts it, that page is "sorta" how he "envisioned" the crossover, except for the polite handshake.
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

Why Netflix’s Red Notice Didn’t Go The R-Rated Route With Ryan Reynolds, Dwayne Johnson, And Gal Gadot

In the making of the new heist thriller Red Notice, writer/director Rawson Marshall Thurber really had two potential avenues to go in the content department: either keep things tame in regards to violence and profanity, or let the blood and expletives fly. The A-lister stars of the film certainly have their own experiences in both arenas – as Ryan Reynolds, Dwayne Johnson, and Gal Gadot have all made a mix of PG-13 and R-rated movies during their career – so it really came down to the sensibilities of the filmmaker. At the end of the day, Thurber ultimately opted to go the more family friendly route, and the reason is because he always conceived of the movie as being an adventure suited for absolutely everybody.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy