Dwayne Johnson Reveals He Almost Didn’t Rap On Tech N9ne’s “Face Off”

Black Adam is officially less than a year from arriving in theaters, and fans are excited to see Dwayne Johnson's take on the DC antihero fully realized. The character has gone toe-to-toe with a number of prominent DC characters over the years, including some pretty infamous run-ins with Superman. For years, there has been speculation as to whether or not Johnson could share the screen with Henry Cavill's version of Superman — and it looks like the actor is hinting at what that could hypothetically entail. In a tweet, which you can check out below, Johnson retweeted a comic page from Doomsday Clock, which shows Superman and Black Adam meeting cordially. As he puts it, that page is "sorta" how he "envisioned" the crossover, except for the polite handshake.
