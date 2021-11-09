Dwayne Johnson Reveals He Almost Didn’t Rap On Tech N9ne’s “Face Off”

Dwayne Johnson listens to one surprising Disney soundtrack every morning. During a conversation with Jess Cage on Sirius XM, he revealed that his household loves The Descendants. In the Disney Channel series, famous characters' children and relatives extend to a whole different set of stories. It's no shock that Johnson's young children would be drawn to that franchise. The Descendants is one of the major hits on Disney right now and doesn't look like it's slowing down with the demand for content on Disney+. The Rock explained to the radio host that they had some Halloween fun at this house over the weekend. Kids were in costume and everyone was having a good time. You can't escape the singalong though. Check out what he had to say.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 10 DAYS AGO