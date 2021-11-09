CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augustino Brewing Company to vacate current space by mid-November

By Eddy
wichitabyeb.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a Facebook post on Tuesday morning, Augustino Brewing Company announced they will be ceasing operations at their current location of 756 N. Tyler where they have operated for the past four years. They plan to continue serving beers there until at least November 17 and possibly until November...

