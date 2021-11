Resolution Games, a leading developer of XR content, today revealed a new AR division of the company that will focus more directly on the creation of AR content. Today during the Augmented World Expo conference, Resolution Games CEO Tommy Palm announced on stage that the company is spinning up an AR division. While the company has built AR content previously, the new division marks a firmer commitment to the medium; the studio says it has three AR games in development, though it isn’t clear if they are targeting hand-held AR devices, immersive AR headsets, or both.

