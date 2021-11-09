CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Photos: 2021 Glamour Women Of The Year Awards

fox13memphis.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article2021 Glamour Women Of The Year Awards NEW YORK, NEW YORK -...

www.fox13memphis.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Federal appeals court affirms stay on Biden vaccine mandate for businesses

A federal appeals court has upheld its stay on President Biden ’s vaccine-or-test mandate for companies with at least 100 employees. In a 22-page ruling on Friday, the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said the mandate was “fatally flawed,” and barred the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) from enforcing the mandate “pending adequate judicial review” of a motion for permanent injunction.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
NBC News

As Rittenhouse trial winds down, polarizing judge lashes out

When closing arguments begin Monday in Kyle Rittenhouse's homicide trial, legal experts expect a dominant and unflinching arbiter to rule the courtroom until the end: Judge Bruce Schroeder. Schroeder, 75, has not shied away from the national spotlight while presiding over the biggest case of his more than four decades...
KENOSHA COUNTY, WI
The Hill

Ex-'Apprentice' contestant Summer Zervos ends suit against Trump

Former "Apprentice" contestant Summer Zervos has ended her defamation lawsuit against former President Trump , with neither side receiving any monetary compensation for the settlement. Zervos had accused Trump of defaming her in a lawsuit filed in the Manhattan Supreme Court in 2017. Zervos's lawyers said in a statement Friday...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Megan Thee Stallion

Comments / 0

Community Policy