Newport Beach, CA

Selling Sunset is getting a new spinoff series - and it sounds amazing!

By Nicky Morris
Hello Magazine
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNetflix’s Selling Sunset is getting a spinoff series titled Selling the OC, which will follow original cast member and real estate broker Jason Oppenheim as he expands the Oppenheim Group in California’s Orange County. Filming is currently underway at the new location in Newport Beach, and while Jason is...

www.hellomagazine.com

Entertainment
