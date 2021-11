CD Projekt RED has recently made changes to the Cyberpunk 2077 updates roadmap and this time most of the content releases are now for next year. The updates roadmap has now been changed for the third time, which means the upcoming releases for this controversial game are now coming to 2022. The patches that got released before 2021 appear, which are hotfix 1.04-1.06. In between 2021 to 2022 are the patches that got released recently from patch 1.1 to the latest 1.31. And unfortunately, it all stops there, which means the last patch that has been released this year will be 1.31 last September 2021.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO