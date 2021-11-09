CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

Vermont college links Halloween parties to COVID-19 outbreak

By Lexi Lonas
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4D9TVt_0crFVSHo00
© St. Michael's College

A Vermont college has temporarily canceled student gatherings and in-person classes after linking Halloween parties to a COVID-19 outbreak on campus.

St. Michael's College in Colchester has reported 77 positive cases in the past two weeks, after experiencing only a handful of cases previously in the semester, according to its COVID-19 dashboard.

“We were doing really well as a community up to the point where there were numerous Halloween parties where students were unmasked and in close contact,” Lorraine Sterritt, the college's president, said in a statement Sunday.

The outbreak at St. Michael's comes as Vermont deals with its highest case numbers since the start of the pandemic. Vermont reported almost 500 new cases on Nov. 4, prompting the governor to warn of a potential strain on hospitals.

St. Michael's has canceled student gatherings until after Thanksgiving, while guests are also no longer allowed on campus.

Classes were moved online after the outbreak, with in-person classes resuming Monday. However, professors are allowed to continue online classes until Thanksgiving if they want.

Students have been asked to not leave campus unless for work, and a testing center has been set up at the school.

Sterritt told students there will be “severe sanctions” for those who violate the school’s coronavirus guidelines.

“We are deeply saddened that the investigation of the genesis of this increase in positive cases points to Halloween parties as being a significant part of the problem. I call on all members of our community to act responsibly in order to protect the entire community,” she said.

Comments / 1

Related
The Hill

Federal appeals court affirms stay on Biden vaccine mandate for businesses

A federal appeals court has upheld its stay on President Biden ’s vaccine-or-test mandate for companies with at least 100 employees. In a 22-page ruling on Friday, the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said the mandate was “fatally flawed,” and barred the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) from enforcing the mandate “pending adequate judicial review” of a motion for permanent injunction.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Colchester, VT
Education
City
Colchester, VT
State
Vermont State
Local
Vermont Education
Local
Vermont Health
Colchester, VT
Health
Local
Vermont Coronavirus
NBC News

As Rittenhouse trial winds down, polarizing judge lashes out

When closing arguments begin Monday in Kyle Rittenhouse's homicide trial, legal experts expect a dominant and unflinching arbiter to rule the courtroom until the end: Judge Bruce Schroeder. Schroeder, 75, has not shied away from the national spotlight while presiding over the biggest case of his more than four decades...
KENOSHA COUNTY, WI
The Hill

Ex-'Apprentice' contestant Summer Zervos ends suit against Trump

Former "Apprentice" contestant Summer Zervos has ended her defamation lawsuit against former President Trump , with neither side receiving any monetary compensation for the settlement. Zervos had accused Trump of defaming her in a lawsuit filed in the Manhattan Supreme Court in 2017. Zervos's lawyers said in a statement Friday...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thanksgiving#Covid 19 Outbreak
The Hill

The Hill

385K+
Followers
45K+
Post
280M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy