CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

BioNTech CEO says new COVID pills unlikely to dent vaccination uptake

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YNIic_0crFVRP500

FRANKFURT, Nov 9 (Reuters) - The Chief Executive of COVID-19 vaccine pioneer BioNTech (22UAy.DE) said he does not expect for now that new oral treatments against the viral infection would considerably reduce demand for vaccines.

Oral antiviral pills from Merck & Co (MRK.N) and Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) have been shown to significantly blunt the worst outcomes of COVID-19.

"I personally don’t believe that it will have a huge impact on the vaccination rate in future but we have to monitor the field," BioNTech CEO Ugur Sahin told an analyst call on Tuesday, adding that availability of the drugs will play a key role next year and that there was a risk of the virus developing resistance against the treatments over time.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
deseret.com

Why COVID-19 is spiking in highly vaccinated states

The coronavirus pandemic is still going. And as we head into the winter months, there are a number of questions about what might happen in states with high vaccination rates and mitigation measures. Some highly vaccinated states have seen massive coronavirus surges as of late, which might be a sign...
PUBLIC HEALTH
gastroenterologyadvisor.com

Pfizer Says New COVID-19 Pill Reduces Severe Disease by 89%

HealthDay News — Pfizer Inc. announced Friday that its experimental COVID-19 pill slashed the risk of hospitalization and death by 89 percent in infected high-risk people. The five-day treatment, when given within three days of infection, was so effective in a clinical trial that an independent monitoring committee recommended the trial be stopped early, Pfizer said.
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Biontech#Ceo#Covid#Merck Co Lrb#Pfizer Inc Lrb Pfe N
MarketWatch

J&J plans to split into two public companies and separate consumer and drug businesses

Johnson & Johnson shares jumped 3.6% in premarket trade Friday, after Chief Executive Alex Gorksy told the Wall Street Journal that the company plans to split into two companies, splitting off the consumer group from the prescription drugs and medical devices business. The company confirmed the story in a release early Friday. J&J will separate the consumer business in 18 to 24 months, he said, because its customers and markets have diverged so much from the rest of the business in recent years, including during the pandemic. "The best path forward to ensure sustainable growth over the long...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
The Independent

Pfizer ‘fair vaccine distribution claims misleading,’ says Amnesty

Pfizer has been accused of making misleading statements about the number of vaccines it is supplying to low-income countries to boost its public image. Human rights organisation Amnesty International said the pharmaceutical giant was “prioritising profit” and “massaging the facts” on fair vaccine distribution.Chief executive of Pfizer Albert Bourla recently told investors on a company earnings call that Pfizer was on track to produce one billion vaccine doses for low and middle-income countries this year. But he raised concerns that the countries that were negotiating future contracts with the pharmaceutical giant were mainly high-income and some middle-income countries. Amnesty International...
INDUSTRY
klkntv.com

COVID pill, if authorized, would not take the place of a vaccine, CHI Health says

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – There could be a potential new tool in the fight against COVID-19 if authorized. An antiviral pill could possibly be approved in the coming weeks. “The goal would be to kind of stop the virus from multiplying more and making the infection not last as long,” Dr. Renuga Vivekanandan, an Infectious Disease Expert with CHI Health said.
LINCOLN, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Reuters

Biden says U.S. has secured doses of new Pfizer COVID pill

WASHINGTON, Nov 5 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden said on Friday that the United States has secured millions of doses of Pfizer Inc's (PFE.N) experimental antiviral pill for COVID-19 in case it turns out to be an effective treatment. "If authorized by the FDA we may soon have pills that...
U.S. POLITICS
healththoroughfare.com

Pfizer Covid Antiviral Pill Is 89% Effective – CEO Addresses Vaccines

Pfizer has been in the spotlight a lot these days after the company made the covid vaccines. Now, the firm is addressing its viable treatment for the terrible disease. Check out the latest reports about all this and make sure to stay tuned for more coronavirus-related news. Pfizer addresses experimental...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
FOXBusiness

Pfizer CEO says COVID pill a 'game changer'

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla called Friday’s announcement that the company’s experimental antiviral pill for COVID-19 cut rates of hospitalization and death by nearly 90% in high-risk adults "a game-changer." Bourla called the pill "very effective" on "Cavuto: Coast to Coast" on Friday. "The treatment was done at home because these...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
beckershospitalreview.com

95% of CareFirst BCBS employees vaccinated against COVID-19, CEO says

Two and a half months after announcing its companywide COVID-19 vaccination mandate, Baltimore-based CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield president and CEO Brian Pieninck is calling the company's progress "a big step." In a Nov. 1 letter, Mr. Pieninck said that 99 percent of employees have chosen to support the initiative — with...
PUBLIC HEALTH
aappublications.org

COVID-19 Vaccine Uptake Among US Child Care Providers

OBJECTIVES Ensuring high coronavirus disease-2019 (COVID-19) vaccine uptake among US child care providers is crucial to mitigating the public health implications of child-staff and staff-child transmission of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2; however, the vaccination rate among this group was previously unknown. METHODS To characterize vaccine uptake among US...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Ten-minute test for detection of COVID immunity

Researchers from the Antimicrobial Resistance Interdisciplinary Research Group at Singapore-MIT Alliance for Research and Technology (SMART) and their institutional collaborators have developed a rapid point-of-care test for the detection of SARS-CoV-2 neutralizing antibodies (NAbs). This simple test, only requiring a drop of blood from a fingertip, can be performed within 10 minutes without the need for a laboratory or specially trained personnel. Currently, no similar NAb tests are commercially available within Singapore or elsewhere.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Reuters

Reuters

223K+
Followers
238K+
Post
112M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy