“The healthcare industry on average has $1.1 trillion in administrative spend, which is eight times as many resources required per $1 billion of revenue as any other industry in the world,” he said of the annual budget given to all that work. “There are tens of thousands of workflows that can be automated.” He estimated that among Notable’s current customers, across some 350 locations, Notable’s systems are automating “millions” of tasks a year, “and growing exponentially.” The company is most active in the U.S. but has plans to take its tech to other markets and to segments adjacent to healthcare, such as health insurance, over time.

ECONOMY ・ 9 DAYS AGO