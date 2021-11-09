Biden border-bungling dooms Democrats' 2022 chances: Poll

President Joe Biden’s open border policies, which have let in a historic number of illegal immigrants, threaten to doom his party, especially with independent voters, who are switching to Republicans with whiplash speed, according to a new survey.

In a review of key policies and proposals outlined in Biden’s costly Build Back Better plan, which includes $100 billion for immigration initiatives, the GOP survey found that voters reject the president’s plans by a margin of 2-1.

“This polling shows broad, powerful, and intense opposition to measures that erase or eliminate border and immigration control. Democrats are already on the ropes but if they pass legislation including these policies, they can kiss their reelection hopes good-bye,” warned OnMessage in a memo to the National Republican Congressional Committee.

“Democrats’ open borders policies are politically toxic. New polling shows that key elements of Democrats’ Build Back Better plan, along with other Democratic immigration proposals, are overwhelmingly unpopular and will have a significant negative impact on Democrats’ electoral chances in 2022,” wrote OnMessage pollster Nathan Klein.

His data focused both on the president’s social spending plan and bungled border policies, finding widespread opposition to paying illegal immigrants anything, granting amnesty for those who are in the United States, and lifting limits on guest worker programs.

The numbers threaten to kill any liberal or moderate immigration reform legislation for years and could help launch former President Donald Trump’s 2024 bid.

Of note, the OnMessage survey showed how independent voters, which both sides need to win, are abandoning Democrats over liberal plans to dole out cash and jobs to illegal immigrants.

Stephen Miller, the former long-serving White House aide to Trump and the architect of the successful border closing under the former president, said Republicans should seize on the poll results.

"This powerful poll shows that BBB can be stopped if every arm of the GOP works relentlessly, from top to bottom, all day, every day — starting immediately — to expose the immigration insanity at the corrupt core of BBB," he told Secrets.

A few key data points show how independents have turned away. From the memo:

56% of voters, including 63% of independents, oppose “providing legal status, work permits, and federal benefits to millions of foreign nationals who illegally crossed the southern border.” Only 36% of voters support this plan.

54% of voters, including 59% of independents, oppose “removing federal limits on the total amount of immigration authorized each year.” Only 35% of voters support this plan.

59% of voters oppose granting amnesty to illegal immigrants, including 70% of independents. Only 31% of voters support this plan.

Klein, in his memo shared with Secrets, concluded, “Democrats’ open borders immigration agenda focused on rewarding those entering or staying in our country illegally is an affront to the honest, hard-working, and law-abiding immigrants who have made our country great. Voters, particularly independents, can see this plain as day, and despite the progressive left pushing these amnesty and cash benefit proposals, Democrats will ultimately answer to their constituents who are not onboard with this radical agenda.”

